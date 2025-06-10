North American Power Rental Market Report 2025, Profiles of United Rentals, Aggreko, Sunbelt Rentals, Caterpillar, and Herc Rentals

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 North American Power Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American Power Rental Market reached $2.8 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to grow to $4.4 billion by 2031.
The market expanded by 9.6% between 2024 and 2025, propelled by a combination of sustained oil & gas activity, grid modernization needs, and surging demand from large-scale infrastructure projects.
This research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2024-2031 for the United States and Canada. The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel, natural gas, others), output power, application, end user group and rental provider. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis of the temporary power opportunity.
The North American Power Rental Market is mature and competitive with the presence of regional and national market participants trying to get a strong foothold in the market. Growth is fueled by strong oil & gas activity, grid instability, and mega projects. United Rentals, Aggreko, and Sunbelt lead a highly consolidated and competitive market.
Oil & gas remained one of the top drivers, accounting for 20% of total market revenues in 2024. The segment continues to demand reliable rental solutions across exploration, production, and midstream activities, especially in off-grid locations. Concurrently, aging utility infrastructure and more frequent weather-related outages elevated the need for temporary power across North America.
Other key growth segments include industrial and construction, with data center expansion and federally backed mega projects boosting long-term rental opportunities. Despite regulatory and cost pressures from Tier 4 Final emissions standards, demand remains strong for diesel and natural gas generators. Notably, natural gas units now represent 30% of the market, favored for their lower emissions and fuel flexibility.
United Rentals, Aggreko, Sunbelt Rentals, Caterpillar, and Herc Rentals were the top five players in 2024. Other companies included in the report are H&E Equipment Services, EquipmentShare, Sunstate Equipment Co., PowerSecure, Mesa Solutions, VoltaGrid, Enchanted Rock, Electro-Motion, and others.
