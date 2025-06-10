Textiles and Apparel Sustainability Report, April 2025 Edition - Innovative Brands and Companies Lead the Charge for Eco-Friendly Apparel Solutions

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textiles and apparel sustainability update, April 2025" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

.This report provides information on the latest business developments in relation to environmental sustainability with a particular focus on: environmental initiatives; investments; joint ventures; legislation; new facilities; and standards.

Environmental sustainability is of growing importance within the global fibre, textile and apparel industries, and pressures to improve their sustainability credentials have prompted several companies to adapt their business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Environmental Legislation

Landmark Legislation Prohibiting The Sale of Apparel Containing Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances

(Pfass) Has Come Into Effect In Several US States

California, USA

Colorado, USA

New York, USA

Environmental, Social And Governance (Esg)

Researchers In The Uk Have Shown That Bio-Based Fibres Made From Viscose And Lyocell Could Pose A Greater Threat To The Environment Than Conventional Polyester

Textile Exchange Has Called For Virgin Synthetic Fibres To Be Phased Out Urgently

Investments

Ambercycle Has Secured Us$10 Mn Worth of Investment From Shinkong Synthetic Fibers To Establish

Its First Commercial Facility For Making Cycora Regenerated Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) Fibre

Galy Has Secured Us$33 Mn Worth of Investment To Commercialise Its Proprietary Laboratory-Grown Cotton Product

Inditex Has Launched An Investment Fund Worth Euro50 Mn To Finance Textile Innovation In Order To Leverage New Materials And Technologies Which Have A Low Impact On The Environment

Lenzing Group Is To Invest In Treetotextile In Order To Produce Renewable Cellulose Fibre

Joint Ventures, Cooperation, Licensing And Distribution

Ambercycle Has Entered Into A Partnership Agreement With Ganni To Supply Cycora Regenerated Polyester Fibre For Use In The Manufacture of Luxury Apparel

Birla Cellulose And Circ Have Formed A Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Innovations In Textile Recycling

An Alliance Between Dyes And Finishes Supplier Archroma, Finishing Specialist Baldwin Technology And Machinery Manufacturer Monforts Has Been Formed To Develop Finishing Technologies Which Are More Environmentally Sustainable

Fashion For Good Has Launched An Initiative Called Closing The Footwear Loop With 15 Leading Fashion And Footwear Companies

Milliken & Company Has Entered Into A Strategic Partnership Agreement With Tidal Vision In Order To Accelerate The Introduction of Chemical Solutions Based On Chitosan Across A Number of Markets

Paradise Textiles Has Entered Into A Joint Venture Agreement With Nanollose Relating To The Exclusive Supply of Nullarbor Fibres

Puma Has Entered Into An Agreement With Fibre Producer Woodspin For The Supply of Spinnova Fibre

Spinning Machinery Company Oerlikon Barmag And Speciality Chemicals Producer Evonik Are To Cooperate In The Development And Commercialisation of Technologies For The Chemical Recycling of Waste Polyethylene Terephthalate

Toray Industries And Ptt Global Chemical Plan To Explore Routes For The Commercial Production of Biomass-Based Polyamide

Wood-Based Cellulosic Fibre Producer Lenzing Group (Lenzing) Has Formed A Strategic Partnership With Textile Chemicals Company C.P.L. Prodotti Chimici For The Supply of Lenzing'S Bio-Based Acetic Acid

Standards And Certifications

Products Containing Fibres Derived From Recycled Pre-Consumer Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) Plastic Bottles Will No Longer Be Eligible For Certification In Accordance With Standard 100 By Oeko-Tex

Under Armour Has Collaborated With Hohenstein And Ppt Group In The Development of A Test Method For Measuring The Propensity of Textiles To Shed Microfibres During Washing

Traceability And Transparency

US Retailer Dick'S Sporting Goods Has Expanded Its Partnership With Inspectorio In Order To Improve The Traceability And Transparency of Its Supply Chain

Furthermore, the report includes information and insight relating to the following innovative brands, initiatives, companies and other organisations:

Ambercycle

Archroma

Baldwin Technology

Birla Cellulose

Circ

C.P.L.

Prodotti Chimici

Dick's Sporting Goods

Evonik

Fashion for Good

GALY

Ganni

Hohenstein

Inditex

Inspectorio

Lenzing Group

Milliken & Company

Monforts

Nanollose

Oeko-Tex

Oerlikon Barmag

Paradise Textiles

PPT Group

PTT Global Chemical (GC)

Puma

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers

Textile Exchange

Tidal Vision

Toray Industries

TreeToTextile

Under Armour

The University of Bath

The University of Plymouth

Woodspin

