European Union Textile and Clothing Import Trends Report 2025: EU Sees Rise in Textile Imports; Prices Decline for Second Year

This 2025 update provides indispensable insight for any textile and clothing company supplying goods to international markets in general and to the EU region in particular. Also, it is vital for strategists looking to undertake competitor analysis. In this report, Textiles Intelligence reveals trends in prices and levels of EU textile and clothing imports as a whole, along with more specific information on EU imports of textiles alone and EU imports of clothing alone.



Also, the report includes a statistical appendix containing data on EU textile and clothing imports in 14 major product categories, namely: cotton yarn, fabrics woven from synthetic staple fibres, fabrics woven from synthetic filament yarn, T-shirts, pullovers, men's trousers, women's trousers, men's denim trousers, women's denim trousers, women's blouses, men's shirts, women's overcoats, women's dresses, and women's skirts.



The report notes that EU textile and clothing imports rose in value and volume in 2024.By contrast, there was a fall in the average price of EU textile and clothing imports for a second consecutive year, although the price was still at its fourth highest level on record as the falls came after a significant jump two years earlier. The EU's biggest textile and clothing supplying country in 2024 was, by far, China.



In particular, EU textile and clothing imports from China were up in value and volume compared with the previous year and, as a result, the share of EU textile and clothing imports which came from China rose in value and volume terms.There were also rises in value and volume terms in the shares of EU textile and clothing imports which came from Bangladesh - the EU's second largest supplier. Additionally, there were increases in value and volume terms in the shares of EU textile and clothing imports which came from Cambodia, Morocco, Pakistan and Vietnam.

However, there were declines in value and volume terms in the shares of EU textile and clothing imports which came from Tunisia, Turkey and the UK, and there was a decline in volume terms in the share of EU textile and clothing imports which came from India.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:



SUMMARY



INTRODUCTION

General Trends In EU Textile And Clothing Imports

General Trends In EU Textile Imports

General Trends In Eu Clothing Imports

Leading Ten Suppliers of EU Textile And Clothing Imports

Trends In EU Textile And Clothing Imports By Main Supplying Countries And Regions

Asia

China And Hong Kong

Asean Countries

Saarc Countries

Other Asian Countries

Turkey

Africa

Usmca Countries

Other American Countries

Near And Middle East

Efta Countries

Other European Countries

Oceania

Outlook

Eu Imports of Textiles

General Trends

Leading Ten Textile Supplying Countries

Eu Imports of Clothing

General Trends

Leading Ten Clothing Supplying Countries

Statistical Appendix

