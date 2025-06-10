Nylon Performance Apparel Markets Report 2025: A Future Based on Bio-based and Recycled Materials?

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Markets for nylon in performance apparel: a future based on bio-based and recycled materials?" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nylon fibre is widely used in a number of performance apparel applications, including protective clothing, sportswear and swimwear, because it boasts several desirable qualities - not least durability, easy washability, quick drying time, shrink resistance, stretch and wrinkle resistance. Notably, the production of recycled nylon is growing and several manufacturers have developed processes for producing nylon fibres from recycled waste. Furthermore, many more processes are in development, and recycled fibres are increasingly being used in the manufacture of high-end fabric and clothing collections.
Aquafil, for example, is processing used carpets and discarded fishing nets to produce Econyl-which has featured in collections from Burberry, and Gucci and The North Face. Also, Aquafil has formed a partnership with Geno to produce 100% renewable bio-based nylon. BASF is chemically processing used tyres to produce feedstock for the production of its Ultramid Ccycled nylon, and this, in turn, is being used by Fulgar in the manufacture of its Q-Cycle yarn.
Samsara Eco has developed an enzymatic recycling method and has formed a partnership with Nilit to construct a textile-to-textile recycling plant in South-East Asia.Syntetica has developed a novel depolymerisation process, and Asahi Kasei and Microwave Chemical are looking to commercialise a new chemical recycling process which uses microwave technology. Toray, for its part, has developed a 100% bio-based polyamide 510 variant called Ecodear N510, and it has also developed the world's first 100% bio-based adipic acid made from sugars derived from inedible biomass.Polartec, meanwhile, is using a renewable bio-based nylon fibre called Biolon in the manufacture of a number of its fabrics and membranes.
Key Topics Covered:
- Nylon 6 And Nylon 6.6 Compared
- Properties And Applications of Nylon In Performance Apparel
- Blends of Nylon With Other Fibres
- Nylon Fibre Production, Companies And Brands
- Companies And Brands Expansions
- Recycled Nylon Fibre Production
- Standards For Evaluating Recycled Nylon
- Bio-Based Nylon Fibre Production
- Potential For Growth In Production And Consumption of Bio-Based And Recycled Nylon
- Bio-Based And Recycled Nylon
- Aquafil: Econyl
- Aquafil And Genomatica (Geno): Bio-Nylon 6
- Lululemon And Genomatica (Geno): Lower Environmental Impact Bio-Based Nylon
- Basf: Ultramid Ccycled
- Fulgar: Q-Cycle
- Samsara Eco And Nilit: Nylon 6.6 Polymer From Textile-To-Textile Recycling
- Nilit: Sensil Flow
- Syntetica: Depolymerisation
- Asahi Kasei And Microwave Chemical: Microwave Recycling
- Domo: Nyleo
- Toray Industries: Ecodear N510
- Toray Industries: Bio-Based Adipic Acid
- Accelerating Commercial Biomass Adipic Acid Production
- Notable Recent Nylon Fabric And Garment Launches
- Pertex And Bureo: Fabrics Made With Netplus
- Teijin Frontier: Microft Mx Hybrid Nylon And Polyester
- Aquafil Econyl Yarn, Gucci And The North Face: The North Face X Gucci Collection
- Aquafil Econyl Yarn And Burberry: Reburberry Edit
- Invista: Cordura Re/Cor Rn66
- Polartec: Power Shield And Power Stretch Pro Fabrics And Membranes Containing Biolon
- Invista And Royal Marines Commandos: Uniforms Made From Cordura Nyco
- Carhartt And Cordura: Yukon Extremes Collection
- Carrington Textiles: Spartan Ht Flex Lite
Companies Featured
- Aquafil
- Burberry
- Gucci
- The North Face
- Geno (Genomatica)
- BASF
- Fulgar
- Samsara Eco
- Nilit
- Syntetica
- Asahi Kasei
- Microwave Chemical
- Toray Industries
- Polartec
- lululemon
- Domo
- Pertex
- Bureo
- Teijin Frontier
- Invista
- Royal Marines Commandos
- Carhartt
- Carrington Textiles
