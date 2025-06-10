AutoScheduler Named to Supply Chain Visibility Award Shortlist for the Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, a leader in Agentic AI Warehouse Orchestration, announces the company has been shortlisted for a Supply Chain Visibility Award for the Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA. AutoScheduler was chosen for increasing pick rates, reducing dock congestion, improving productivity, and optimizing operations for a global consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with an extensive portfolio of beloved food and beverage brands.

“The global CPG company has hundreds of distribution centers, manufacturing plants, and thousands of vehicles in its distribution network. As the company continued to grow, it faced increasing operational challenges, especially around warehouse visibility, cost control, and overall efficiency,” says Keith Moore, CEO, AutoScheduler.AI. “The AutoScheduler warehouse orchestration platform orchestrates all critical activities inside and around facilities, leading to greater efficiencies and improved operations. We are proud to be shortlisted for this prestigious award.”

As its scale and complexity grew, the global CPG faced increasing operational challenges, particularly in areas such as warehouse visibility, cost control, and overall efficiency. Complex data systems hindered decision-making and daily operations. Rising costs and a lack of unified optimization tools made controlling expenses difficult. AutoScheduler.AI deployed its warehouse orchestration platform which utilizes advanced algorithms to optimize labor, tasks, and resource allocation, thereby reducing costs and improving efficiencies.

AutoScheduler integrated seamlessly with the client’s existing systems, consolidating data, automating workflows, and optimizing operations for maximum efficiency. Other benefits included:

Eliminating data silos and providing leadership with a single, real-time view of operations.

Predicting future bottlenecks and disruptions, allowing leadership to address potential issues before they impact operations proactively.

Balancing activities across the warehouse environment based on what happens inside the warehouse every few minutes.

Identifies inventory, capacity, and shipping constraints that will cause future challenges and then dynamically schedules shipments to ensure that when an inbound or outbound shipment arrives, the dock staff can act on it.

Full-scale orchestration enables AutoScheduler to create opportunities, such as shipping directly from the production line or scheduling additional cross-docks.

Proactively creates lower-touch opportunities, such as cross-docking, to help streamline operations.

Streamlines planning processes, reducing the time required to plan operations and freeing up leadership to focus on strategic decisions while day-to-day operations are automatically optimized.



AutoScheduler’s client experienced a 30% increase in pick rates, faster load readiness to reduce dock congestion, increased product flow, increased productivity, decreased detention and dwell times, and reduced costs. AutoScheduler aggregates multi-site data and, using predictive analytics, enables supply chain top officers to rank the sites, quickly identify areas across the network that are out of tolerance or at risk, and take corrective action to mitigate risk before chaos occurs.

The Supply Chain Excellence Awards, judged by a panel of top supply chain professionals, recognize innovation, supply chain excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements for both supply chain service providers and users. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in Miami at a glamorous black-tie event hosted by The Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers your supply chain with its Agentic AI-based warehouse orchestration platform that integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by improving throughput, cutting labor costs, and ensuring customer service goals are met. AutoScheduler automates critical tasks for the warehouse like labor scheduling, task sequencing, and dock management, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. Our Agentic AI-based platform makes better decisions to create an adaptive, living supply chain. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.