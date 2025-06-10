Terahertz Technology Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030, Featuring Major Players - TeraView, TOPTICA Photonics, HUBNER, Advantest, Batop, Terasense, and Microtech Instrument

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Terahertz Technology Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global terahertz technology market is set to experience substantial growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.55%, reaching US$2.37 billion by 2030, up from US$1.20 billion in 2025

This impressive growth is primarily driven by the escalating need for efficient security systems across diverse industries, coupled with rising research and development investments from defense sectors worldwide. The surging demand for security screening equipment in public domains further accelerates market expansion.

The pharmaceutical sector's increasing uptake of terahertz technology also contributes significantly to market growth. This technology assesses coating integrity, identifies chemical and physical attributes, and detects impurities within the sector. Furthermore, the growing need for compact, energy-efficient transceivers and the expansion of terahertz technology applications in medical science, biology, and research laboratories propel market growth.

Major industry players include TeraView Limited, TOPTICA Photonics AG, HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG, Advantest Corporation, Batop GmbH, Terasense Group Inc., and Microtech Instrument, Inc.

Demand Surge for Terahertz Technology in Defense

The defense sector's reliance on terahertz technology for addressing critical security challenges, such as detecting concealed explosives and hidden weapons, underpins market growth. Governments globally prioritize advanced detection systems, boosting terahertz technology integration in defense and security applications. The technology excels in military operations, ISR, and identifying isolated personnel, while in non-combat scenarios, THz spectroscopic imaging effectively detects concealed materials and enhances air surveillance systems.

Diverse Industry Adoption

Industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial testing increasingly adopt terahertz technology. In telecommunications, it enables high-speed data transfer and supports next-generation ultra-fast wireless system development. In healthcare, terahertz imaging aids in analyzing superficial body structures, cancer detection, and diagnosing dermatological conditions.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Access comprehensive market insights across major and emerging regions, focusing on customer segments and industry verticals.

Competitive Landscape: Gain understanding of global strategic maneuvers employed by key players.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore dynamic factors and pivotal market trends shaping future developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic decisions to unlock new business streams and revenues.

Wide Audience Reach: Ideal for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. GLOBAL TERAHERTZ TECHNOLOGY MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Terahertz Imaging

5.3. Terahertz Communication system

5.4. Terahertz Spectroscopy



6. GLOBAL TERAHERTZ TECHNOLOGY MARKET BY SOURCE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Laser Source

6.3. Semiconductor Source



7. GLOBAL TERAHERTZ TECHNOLOGY MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Healthcare

7.3. Food & Agriculture

7.4. Defense & Security

7.5. Others



8. GLOBAL TERAHERTZ TECHNOLOGY MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. TeraView Limited

10.2. TOPTICA Photonics AG

10.3. HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG

10.4. Advantest Corporation

10.5. Batop GmbH

10.6. Terasense Group Inc.

10.7. Microtech Instrument, Inc.

10.8. Menlo Systems GmbH

10.9. Gentec Electro-Optics

10.10. Bakman Technologies

10.11. TeraVil Ltd.

10.12. Luna Innovations Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ic9mx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment