SmartRecruiters Launches Agentic AI Hiring Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartRecruiters, the Recruiting AI Company, today launched its next-generation hiring platform, designed to simplify and speed up how businesses hire. At the center is Winston, an agentic AI recruiting companion embedded across the hiring journey. Winston anticipates recruiter and hiring manager needs, automates repetitive tasks, and delivers real-time, intelligent guidance – turning hours of manual work into minutes of impact.

Initial results reported by users include:

95% reduction in time spent scheduling interviews

75% decrease in recruiter effort on screening tasks

60% faster time-to-hire with automated coordination

2X higher candidate conversion with Winston Chat

300+ estimated hours saved per recruiter per year through Winston Companion



Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters, said: “Hiring hasn’t just been due for improvement – it’s been overdue for reinvention. With Winston and SmartOS, we’re replacing outdated systems with something fundamentally new: intelligence that’s built in, not bolted on. This is more than a platform – it’s the beginning of a new era in talent acquisition, one that’s faster, simpler, and ready for the AI era.”

Why it Matters

Hiring today is under pressure like never before. Business leaders say hiring is their #1 barrier to growth – yet most believe their current tech can’t keep up. In addition:

70% of business leaders say hiring is the top obstacle to growth

say hiring is the top obstacle to growth 1 in 3 roles go unfilled past their intended start date

go unfilled past their intended start date Recruiters manage 4x more applications than pre-pandemic – often with no increase in candidate quality

than pre-pandemic – often with no increase in candidate quality Companies are losing up to $3,000 per hire due to inefficiencies, delays, and disconnected tools

The problem isn’t just broken workflows – It’s broken systems. Winston handles the high-effort, low-impact tasks that slow teams down – from screening and scheduling to follow-up and coordination. As your embedded AI companion, Winston works across the hiring journey to keep recruiters and hiring managers focused on what matters most: connecting with candidates and making great hires. Seamlessly integrated with SmartOS, Winston brings built-in intelligence to every workflow, reducing admin, accelerating time-to-hire, and delivering clarity at scale. Additional key features:

SmartOS is our reimagined talent operating system at the core of the platform. It unifies workflows, roles, and systems across every step of the hiring journey – with native integrations, enterprise-grade orchestration, and built-in support for global compliance, localization, and scale. No custom builds. No manual workarounds. Just seamless execution across the enterprise.

is our reimagined talent operating system at the core of the platform. It unifies workflows, roles, and systems across every step of the hiring journey – with native integrations, enterprise-grade orchestration, and built-in support for global compliance, localization, and scale. No custom builds. No manual workarounds. Just seamless execution across the enterprise. Modular Packaging gives customers the flexibility to buy what they need, when they need it. Pre-configured bundles align to real-world hiring models – from high-volume to corporate – making it easy to scale, expand, or evolve without complexity.

gives customers the flexibility to buy what they need, when they need it. Pre-configured bundles align to real-world hiring models – from high-volume to corporate – making it easy to scale, expand, or evolve without complexity. Outcome-Aligned Pricing introduces a bold, consumption-based model where companies pay based on actual usage and hiring volume. With reduced upfront costs, faster budget approval, and clearer ROI, this model removes the guesswork and makes procurement refreshingly simple.



Recognized by Industry Leaders and Trusted by Global Brands

From Amazon to IKEA, leading enterprises around the world are already powering hiring with SmartRecruiters. The platform is winning trust – and awards – across the industry:

Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition Suites

Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape™ for Worldwide Talent Acquisition Platforms

Winner of the 2025 HR Tech Award for Best Practical Application of AI

CyberVadis Gold Certified for security and trust excellence (927/1000 maturity score)

Recognized as a Strategic Leader on the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™

To learn more, tune into our live broadcast:

Or to request a demo, visit www.smartrecruiters.com .

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the Recruiting AI Company that transforms hiring for the world’s leading enterprises. Built for global scale, SmartRecruiters delivers an AI-powered hiring platform that automates and optimizes the entire talent acquisition process, ensuring faster and smarter hiring decisions. More than 4,000 companies, including Amazon, Visa, and McDonald's, rely on SmartRecruiters to build winning teams.