Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of TransMedics Group, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at TransMedics caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose (1) TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to generate business and revenue; (2) TransMedics engaged in unsafe practices and hid safety issues and generally lacked safety oversight; (3) the foregoing subjected TransMedics to heightened risk of scrutiny and regulatory risk; and (4) as a result, statements about TransMedics’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you currently own TMDX and purchased prior to February 28, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

