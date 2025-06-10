Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Research 2025-2033: Energy Efficiency and Declining Prices Driving Demand Globally

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Report by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial and commercial LED lighting market size reached USD 54.3 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach USD 138.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.44% during 2025-2033.

The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainable lighting solutions, stringent government regulations and policies promoting the adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems, and declining prices of LED lighting products represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Trends



The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainable lighting solutions and stringent government regulations and policies promoting the adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems are some of the primary factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, the declining prices of LED lighting products, coupled with advancements in technology, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding the environmental benefits of LED lighting, such as reduced carbon emissions and lower environmental impact, is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for smart lighting solutions, and the rapid urbanization and infrastructural development are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Besides this, the escalating adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in lighting systems and the surging demand for retrofitting conventional lighting systems with LED lights to improve energy efficiency and reduce maintenance costs are fueling the market growth. Apart from this, the expanding automotive and transportation sector, the growing trend of smart cities, and the integration of LED lighting in urban infrastructure projects are driving the market growth. Other factors, such as the shifting focus on enhancing workplace safety and productivity and the advancements in LED technology, such as miniaturization and improved light quality, are providing a significant boost to the market growth.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type, application, distribution channel and end user.



Product Type Insights:

LED Lamps

LED Fixtures

According to the report, the LED fixtures segment dominates the market.



Application Insights:

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

According to the report, the indoor lighting segment holds the largest market share.



Distribution Channel Insights:

Direct Sales

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

End User Insights:

Industrial

Commercial

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As per the report, North America dominates the market. Some of the factors accelerating the North America industrial and commercial LED lighting market include growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives, government regulations and policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting energy-efficient practices and increasing awareness and demand for smart lighting solutions.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.



Some of the companies covered include Acuity Brands lighting Inc., ams-OSRAM AG, Cree Lighting (Ideal Industries Inc.), Dialight plc, Eaton Corporation plc, Emerson Electric Co., Litetronics International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Signify N.V., Syska Hennessy Group and Zumtobel Group., etc.

Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market in 2024?

What is the expected growth rate of the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market during 2025-2033?

What are the key factors driving the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market?

What is the breakup of the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $54.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $138.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9p11fb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.