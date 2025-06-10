Iraq Oil and Gas Market Industry Report 2025: Market to Grow by USD 68.5 Billion by 2029 - Foreign Investments Fuel Growth

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Market in Iraq 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oil and gas market in Iraq is projected to grow significantly, with an expansion of USD 68.5 billion anticipated between 2024 and 2029. This growth is underpinned by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% throughout the forecast period. The recent comprehensive report on this market provides a nuanced analysis, including market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor analysis of around 25 key participants.

The report delivers an accurate overview of the current market conditions, including the latest trends and growth accelerators. Key drivers include Iraq's intensified focus on expanding oil production capacity, increasing governmental support for the oil and gas sector, and rising industrial consumption of natural gas. The study is based on meticulous primary and secondary research, incorporating insights from significant industry participants. It offers a complete dataset on market size, segments with regional analysis, and vendor landscapes, alongside historic and predictive data.

One of the key factors identified as propelling the oil and gas market in Iraq is the influx of investments by foreign investors, along with increasing mergers and acquisitions among market companies. Furthermore, advancements in oil and gas drilling technologies are expected to induce considerable market demand in the coming years.

Included in the report is a robust vendor analysis aimed at aiding clients to enhance their market positions. The report provides an in-depth examination of several prominent vendors in the Iraqi oil and gas market, including Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC, Arajeez Co. LLC, BP Plc, Caterpillar Inc., China National Offshore Oil Corp., DNO ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Independent Oil Tools Iraq, KMSK Iraq, PJSC LUKOIL, QatarEnergy, Ronahi Co., Shell plc, SPM Oil and Gas, Tekkon Petrochemical Services Co. Ltd., and Wataniya Bitumen and Oil Refinery.

Additionally, the report details forthcoming trends and challenges shaping market growth, designed to help companies strategize and leverage new growth opportunities. It presents a comprehensive market perspective through careful analysis, synthesis, and summation of data from various sources, evaluating key factors such as profitability, pricing, competition, and promotions. This detailed analysis aims to identify influential industry factors, supported by dependable data derived from extensive research. The reports further deliver a comprehensive competitive landscape and a thorough vendor selection methodology, employing both qualitative and quantitative research to provide accurate market growth forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Oil And Gas Market in Iraq 2019 - 2023

5.2 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on Oil and Gas Market in Iraq

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Application

8.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Market opportunity by Application

9 Market Segmentation by Type

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Type

9.3 Upstream - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Downstream - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Midstream - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Market opportunity by Type

10 Market Segmentation by Deployment

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Deployment

10.3 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

14.4 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC

14.5 Arajeez Co. LLC

14.6 BP Plc

14.7 Caterpillar Inc.

14.8 China National Offshore Oil Corp.

14.9 DNO ASA

14.10 Exxon Mobil Corp.

14.11 Independent Oil Tools Iraq

14.12 KMSK Iraq

14.13 PJSC LUKOIL

14.14 QatarEnergy

14.15 Shell plc

14.16 SPM Oil and Gas

14.17 Tekkon Petrochemical Services Co. Ltd.

14.18 Wataniya Bitumen and Oil Refinery

