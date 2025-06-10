Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Report 2025-2029 - Smart Cities and Green Buildings Boost Demand

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rainwater harvesting systems market is poised for substantial growth, projected to increase by USD 1.03 billion from 2024 to 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 10% within the forecast period. The comprehensive report on this market surpasses the boundaries of traditional analysis, offering a complete overview of market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis that encompasses approximately 25 key vendors.

This report provides an updated examination of the current market dynamics, highlighting prevailing trends and drivers, and the broad market environment. Fundamental market growth is driven by escalating global water consumption, the intensifying issue of water scarcity worldwide, and the surge in residential construction activities.

The study is founded on a robust blend of primary and secondary data, incorporating insights from prominent industry players. It features expansive market size data, segmented with thorough regional analysis and vendor landscape evaluation alongside an in-depth analysis of pivotal companies, supported by historical and projected data.

A rigorous vendor analysis aims to empower clients to enhance their market position, and the report includes an in-depth review of leading vendors such as Barr Plastics Inc., D and D Ecotech Services, Ecozi Ltd., HarvestH2o, Heritage Water Tanks, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, and Kingspan Group Plc, among others. Additionally, the report discusses upcoming trends and challenges that could shape market growth, enabling companies to strategize and seize future growth opportunities effectively.

This meticulous market research synthesizes and summarizes data from multiple sources, analyzing critical parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. By identifying the core industry influencers, the report offers a comprehensive and reliable perspective, derived from extensive primary and secondary research. The analysis provides a complete competitive landscape and a nuanced vendor selection methodology, employing both qualitative and quantitative research techniques to produce precise market growth forecasts.

Companies Featured

Barr Plastics Inc.

D and D Ecotech Services

Ecozi Ltd.

HarvestH2o

Heritage Water Tanks

Innovative Water Solutions LLC

Kingspan Group Plc

Metroll

Molloy Precast Products Ltd.

Oasis Water Harvesting

Osmosis Autopump India Pvt. Ltd.

Otto Graf GmbH Kunststofferzeugnisse

RainHarvest Systems LLC

Rainwater Connection

Stormsaver Ltd.

Vareo Blu Ltd.

Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Water Harvesting Solutions Inc.

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

WISY AG

