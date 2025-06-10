New Short Story Collection CHASING BUTTERFLIES AND OTHER SHORT STORIES Packs a Punch for Fans of Hard-Boiled Fiction and Westerns

Charleston, SC, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Considering the volume of media platforms competing for people’s attention today, first-time author Cory Magee packs a punch in a new collection of short stories. And while the impact of the attention economy remains to be seen, Magee offers a return to simpler times. “Our world has a poor attention span,” Magee states. “So, my stories swing hard and fast, bringing you to the ground and staring you in the face until you blink.” Designed to be picked up, put down and returned to, Magee’s writing debut offers an easy re-entry to reading books.

In “Chasing Butterflies and Other Stories,” Magee offers a slice of Americana through the eyes of an aloof and reluctant hit man and an opportunistic bounty hunter. A compilation of hard-boiled and Western-inspired stories, the book invites readers on a journey, with characters they won’t soon forget, to taste the booze, smell the cigarettes, and, most importantly, feel something real. “Life can be devastatingly hard and ugly,” Magee said. “But when you look through the cracks and scars, there is hope, and with hope, there is power.”

About the Author:

Cory Magee is a first-time author, and while he hasn’t won an award for writing since the 5th grade, he loves it all the same. When not writing, he enjoys running, lifting weights and the occasional dive bar. He lives in Brewer, Maine with his wife, Jaimie, their two pit bulls and the memory of their beloved daughter, Shaelyn. “Chasing Butterflies and Other Short Stories” is his first book.

