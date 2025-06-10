Healthcare Performance Marketing Executive to Drive Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Bird, a data-driven marketing executive with 16 years of experience driving growth for private equity-backed healthcare groups, startups, and service-based companies, will now drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Bird joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).

“Recognized for building high-performing teams, Chris excels at aligning internal staff and external partners around clear strategies, accountability, and measurable results,” said Karen Hayward, West Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add his deep healthcare industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

According to the Chief Outsiders website, Bird specializes in performance marketing and builds scalable, ROI-focused programs. Having restructured multiple marketing operations to meet HIPAA standards, he also delivers a strong focus on compliance.

Healthcare Marketing Leadership



As a Chief Outsiders healthcare-focused Fractional CMO, Bird brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. For example, he achieved a 33% YoY increase in new patients and 56% YoY increase in new patient revenue for a PE-backed dental group. He also grew revenue from $153 million to $650 million over a six-year period for a PE-backed eye care MSO.

Driving Growth Through Digital Marketing

In addition to his executive roles in healthcare, Chris brings a strong foundation in digital marketing built over two decades, including executive leadership positions at three national digital marketing agencies. Bird's expertise spans SEO, paid media, CRO, email marketing, social media, reputation management, and web development. He is known for building performance-driven digital programs that deliver measurable ROI, improve operational efficiency, and scale. Chris consistently aligns digital execution with bottom-line results.

To support his successful executive marketing career, Bird earned a Master of Business Administration in Global Management, graduating with honors from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona. He also received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

About Chief Outsiders

Mid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.

CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.

Team OutsidersTM leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsSM OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team OutsidersTM. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth GearsTM process.

