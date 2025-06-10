Online Apparel Retailing Market Report 2025-2029 - Digital Payments and E-commerce Propel Online Fashion Market Growth

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Apparel Retailing Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online apparel retailing market is anticipated to experience significant growth, predicted to increase by USD 343.2 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 16.2%.

This expansive growth is detailed in a comprehensive report that examines market size, forecast, trends, key growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis involving about 25 leading vendors. The report delivers an insightful analysis of the current market scenario, emerging trends, and influential factors shaping the market environment. The digital payment system's rising popularity, increased online consumer spending, and smartphone proliferation, alongside e-commerce proliferation, are crucial drivers of market growth.

Mobile commerce and network marketing have been identified as pivotal contributors to market growth in the coming years. The increasing presence of online retailers on social media and the surge in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances are expected to drive significant demand in the market.

The vendor analysis section aims to enhance clients' market positions, providing a detailed evaluation of major market entities, including Adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, among others. This analysis helps businesses strategize and capitalize on incoming growth opportunities.

The market study synthesizes data from various sources, focusing on key parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It provides a comprehensive insight into the market's dynamics by identifying key influencers, ensuring the data's reliability through extensive research. The report offers a thorough competitive landscape overview, aiding companies in accurately forecasting market growth through qualitative and quantitative assessments.

