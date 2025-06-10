Summa Defence Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Summa Defence Plc

Company announcement, Major holdings 10 June2025 at 5.00 p.m. (CEST)

Disclosure under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Summa Defence Plc has received on June 10, 2025, a flagging notification from Jussi Holopainen in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, indicating that the ownership of holoborg Oy, under his control, exceeds 5 % of the share capital and voting rights of Summa Defence Plc as of June 10, 2025.

Summa Defence Plc has one share series, with each share carrying one vote. The total number of shares is 4,567,193,463.

Direct and indirect ownership of the party subject to the flagging obligation:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.99 5.99 4,567,193,463 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares, ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000425848 0 273,677,116 0 5.99 A Total 273,677,116 5.99

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Jussi Holopainen - - holoborg Oy 5.99 273,677,116

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Jussi Holopainen, CEO

Phone: +358 44 517 4543

Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:

Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer

Phone: +358 400 437 515

Email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defense and security technology group supporting industry growth and strengthening industrial production capacity amid geopolitical change. Summa Defence focuses on dual-use technologies related to security of supply, situational awareness, mobility, and defense, which benefit the civilian, security, and defense sectors while strengthening comprehensive security, security of supply, and crisis management capabilities.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/