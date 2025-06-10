Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Bakkt caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose (1) the stability and/or diversity of its crypto services revenue; (2) that Bakkt’s Crypto services revenue was substantially dependent on a single contract with Webull; (3) Bakkt’s ability to maintain key client relationships. As a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own BKKT and purchased prior to March 25, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

