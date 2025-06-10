Hexagon Purus ASA: Proposed change of board chair, notice of extraordinary general meeting

To establish a better distribution of the workload in the board of Hexagon Purus ASA ("Purus" or the “Company”), Mr. Espen Gundersen has requested to step down as chair of the Purus board. Mr. Gundersen intends to continue to serve as a board member and chair of the audit committee of the Company.

The nomination committee has considered the request and proposes that current board member Jon Erik Engeset takes over the role as board chair. The recommendation letter can be found on the company's webpage.

Mr. Engeset has served on the Purus board since the Company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2020 and held the role as chair from 2020 to 2023.

The board has called for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 2 July 2025 to consider the proposed change of chair, and the notice document is attached to this announcement.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

