Kvika banki hf.: Moody’s places Kvika Banki’s ratings on review for upgrade

Moody's Ratings (“Moody’s”) has today placed Kvika Banki hf.’s (“Kvika”) deposit and issuer ratings on review for upgrade. The rating action follows the separate announcements from Arion Banki hf. and Íslandsbanki hf. that their respective boards of directors have proposed opening merger talks with the board of directors of Kvika. No decision has been made by Kvika’s board of directors regarding next steps.

Please find the release from Moody's attached.

Please note that this notice is a disclosure of inside information per article 7 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (“MAR”), which is implemented into Icelandic law with the act on measures against market abuse No 60/2021.

