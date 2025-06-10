KPN has repurchased 2,801,895 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 2 June to 6 June 2025. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.17 per share for a total consideration of € 11.7m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 25 February 2025 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 6 June 2025 is 46,271,738 for a total consideration of € 184.0m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback

10/06/2025

