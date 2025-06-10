DIAGNOS Welcomes Founder of National Vision Associates, Ed Weiner, to its Advisory Board for the United States

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce that Mr. Ed Weiner has joined the Corporation’s Advisory Board.

Mr. Weiner will team up with Dr. Tomas J. Philipson, former vice chairman and acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, to provide valuable insights to DIAGNOS about the US optical market. Mr. Weiner is a seasoned entrepreneur and has been a leader in the optical industry for decades. He was the first to introduce Ralph Lauren Eyewear. He also partnered with Walmart to open 400 optical locations within Walmart’s chain of stores. Mr. Weiner was also chairman and founder of National Vision Associates, one of the largest optical retailers in the USA.

“We are honored to welcome Ed to our Advisory Board,” said André Larente, President and CEO of DIAGNOS. “In our opinion, his deep knowledge of the US optical market will contribute to bring DIAGNOS as one of the main AI driven healthcare solutions among opticians and optometrists across the US.”

Mr. Larente added, “DIAGNOS has built an AI platform to analyze retina images, these images are taken by thousands of optometrists worldwide. According to recent VisionWatch data, the US saw approximately 111 million routine eye exams and 60 million medical eye exams in 2020. DIAGNOS, along with its partners can address this growing market”. DIAGNOS recently opened its US office in south Florida to support its US prospects and clients.

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

