KCI Launches SoundScanNX, an AI-Powered Tool for Noise Analysis

Sparks, Maryland, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering, consulting, and construction firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of SoundScanNX, an advanced machine learning model that streamlines environmental noise classification, transforming how engineers and urban planners assess traffic sounds and their impact on the community.

SoundScanNX brings efficiency, objectivity, and precision to a process traditionally reliant on time-consuming manual analysis. For use in traffic noise impact studies, this AI-driven model simplifies the classification of audio recordings, automatically distinguishing between traffic and non-traffic noise, such as cars, motorcycles, trucks, airplanes, birds, voices, and more. By eliminating the need for human listening, SoundScanNX streamlines traffic studies by automatically analyzing audio recordings, identifying the dominant sound in each file along with its peak and average amplitudes. SoundScanNX is available on the BRYX Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) cloud platform, allowing users to quickly upload their audio files, process them efficiently, and easily view and download their results.

“Accurate and consistent noise classification is essential for shaping healthier, more livable communities,” said Jeanne Ruthloff, KCI’s Technology & Innovation Sector President. “SoundScanNX empowers AEC professionals with the insights they need to design and recommend smarter urban spaces while optimizing resources and ensuring regulatory compliance.”

Designed for easy integration into existing urban planning workflows, SoundScanNX eliminates tedious data sorting, allowing professionals to focus on strategic decisions. This advancement helps streamline workflows, reduce inefficiencies, and support data-driven decisions for sustainable urban development. To get started with a fully functional free trial of the SoundScanNX model, visit gobryx.com.

With sales in excess of $512 million in 2024, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 100 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. BRYX, the company’s flagship Model-as-a-Service platform, empowers organizations, consulting firms, and local/state government agencies to optimize their processes via pretrained machine learning and computational models. Winner of the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award, BRYX delivers advanced analytics, intelligent automation, and increased safety to users within the AEC industry. For more information about BRYX, visit gobryx.com.

