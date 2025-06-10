GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Solid growth in turnover in the first half of 2025: +5.7 % at € 233.3 M / Key step towards exiting Financière Partouche safeguard plan

Solid growth in turnover in the first half of 2025:

+5.7 % at € 233.3 M

Key step towards exiting Financière Partouche safeguard plan

Paris, 10th June 2025, 06:00 p.m. Groupe Partouche European leader in gaming, published this day its consolidated turnover for the 2nd quarter of fiscal year 2025 (February 2025 - April 2025) together with its consolidated turnover in the first half of 2025 (November 2024 – April 2025).

Sustained activity in the first half of 2025 with a turnover up +5.7% to € 233.3 M

The 1st half-year of 2025 shows a solid growth momentum of +5.7% to € 233.3 M (compared to € 220.6 M in 1HY 2024) with Net Gaming Revenue up +3.1% to € 185.3 M (compared to € 179.7 M in 1HY 2024).

The 2nd quarter 2025 turnover, up by +4.9% at € 106.9 M (compared to € 101.9 M at 2Q 2024), confirms the trend recorded in the 1st quarter (+6.5% vs Q1 2024).

The strong business performance of the Group is based on a Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) in the 2nd quarter up +2.8% to € 178.7 M (compared to € 173.7 M in Q2 2024), which breaks down as follows:

in France, the growth in GGR is +3.7% to € 160.6 M compared to Q2 2024 (€ 154.8 M), supported by a +2.7% increase in attendance. The GGR for all forms of gaming improves: +2.8% for the GGR of slot machines to € 128.0 M (vs. € 124.6 M in Q2 2024), +8.5% for the GGR of electronic table games to € 19.7 M (vs. € 18.1 M in Q2 2024) and +6.2% for the GGR of non-electronic table games to € 12.9 M (vs. € 12.1 M in Q2 2024). At constant scope, without the acquisition of Casino Partouche Cannes 50 Croisette which took place on 28 th February 2025, the GGR in France increases by +2.4% to € 158.6 M;





After levies, Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) increases by +2.0% to € 83.1 M, compared to € 81.5 M in Q2 2024. Non-gaming activity generates a revenue of € 24.5 M (+15.9%) compared to € 21.1 M in Q2 2024, thanks mainly to non-gaming casino activity (specially catering) which increases by +24.6% (the strong performance of the Pasino Grand in Aix-en-Provence (+81.4%) as well as the online gaming in Middelkerke in Belgium (+72,5%) are to be noted).

Amendment to Financière Partouche’s safeguard plan

On 26th May 2025, the Commercial Court of Valenciennes ordered the modification of Financière Partouche's safeguard plan and authorized it to pay in advance, to the plan's execution commissioner, the outstanding liabilities due under the said plan established by judgment dated 30th June 2014. Reimbursement will take place shortly through the drawing of the bank credit. Once reimbursement has been made, the court will be notified to confirm the proper execution of the plan.

Upcoming events:

Payment of dividend: Monday 30th June

1st Half-Year: Tuesday 24th June 2025, after stock market closing.

3rd quarter financial information: Tuesday 9th September 2025, after stock market closing.

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 41 casinos and employs nearly 4,050 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment. ISIN: FR0012612646 – Reuters: PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover

In €M 2025 2024 Variation 1st quarter (November – January) 126.4 118.7 +6.5% 2nd quarter (February – April) 106.9 101.9 +4.9% Total consolidated turnover 233.3 220.6 +5.7%

2- Construction of consolidated turnover

2.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M 2025 2024 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 178.7 173.7 +2.8% Levies -95.6 -92.2 +3.6% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 83.1 81.5 +2.0% Turnover excluding NGR 24.5 21.2 +15.9% Fidelity programme -0.7 -0.7 +0.1% Total consolidated turnover 106.9 101.9 +4.9%

2.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2025 2024 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 361.5 346.9 +4.2% Levies -176.2 -167.2 +5.4% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 185.3 179.7 +3.1% Turnover excluding NGR 49.6 42.4 +16.8% Fidelity programme -1.5 -1.4 +7.1% Total consolidated turnover 233.3 220.6 +5.7%

3- Breakdown of consolidated turnover by activity

3.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M 2025 2024 Variation Casinos 98.1 93.4 +5.0% Hotels 6.3 6.5 -2.8% Other 2.5 2.1 +21.1% Total consolidated turnover 106.9 101.9 +4.9%

3.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2025 2024 Variation Casinos 215.8 203.8 +5.9% Hotels 12.8 12.7 +0.9% Other 4.8 4.2 +14.7% Total consolidated turnover 233.3 220.6 +5.7%

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

