The Alberta Energy Regulator publishes its 2024 Pipeline Performance Report

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has released its 2024 Pipeline Performance Report, the latest in its annual series tracking industry performance on pipeline safety across the province.

The AER regulates more than 400 000 kilometres of pipeline within Alberta’s borders that transport natural gas, crude oil and refined products, diluent, produced water, and sour gas. The report covers incident data from 2020 to 2024 and forms part of the AER’s commitment to regulatory transparency and public accountability through its Industry Performance Program.

Highlights of the 2024 report include the following:

Total pipeline incidents declined by 12% from 350 in 2023 to 307 in 2024, with the majority involving little to no fluid release.

High-consequence incidents dropped from seven to five over the same period.

Internal pipeline corrosion remains the leading cause of incidents.

Most pipeline incidents (72%) resulted in little (less than one cubic metre or approximately six barrels) to no release of fluids at all.

The Pipeline Performance Report is one of five reports released annually under the AER’s Industry Performance Program, which monitors, measures, and publicly reports on the energy industry’s environmental and operational performance.

