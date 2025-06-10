BluEarth Renewables Announces Leadership Transition

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluEarth Renewables (BluEarth) announced today that Grant Arnold, President & Chief Executive Officer, shareholder CVC DIF and BluEarth’s Board of Directors have agreed to a transition in leadership as the company continues to advance its growth as a premier US and Canadian independent power producer. Mr. Arnold, after leading the company for 10 years, will be stepping down from his role on July 31, 2025, and transitioning to the role of independent director on BluEarth’s Board of Directors.

As part of the leadership transition, Shaun Wrubell, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, will assume the role of interim President & CEO while an external search for a permanent replacement takes place. Shaun has been with BluEarth for over nine years and has served as a key member of the executive team since 2017. With his deep knowledge and understanding of the company’s U.S. and Canadian businesses, Mr. Wrubell is well-positioned to provide leadership during this period. His appointment ensures continuity and stability as BluEarth remains focused on advancing its strategic priorities.

“As President & CEO, Grant grew BluEarth from 155 MW to 780 MW of wind, hydro and solar projects in operation or contracted, and led expansion into the U.S. market,” says Rick Brouwer, Chairman, BluEarth Board of Directors. “The company is also set for near-term success with 800 MW of shortlisted projects in the US and a high-quality portfolio of projects in key Canadian markets. He leaves BluEarth well-positioned for new leadership, and we are grateful for his many successes,” says Mr. Brouwer.

“I am very proud of the passionate, high-quality and agile BluEarth team and what we have accomplished over the past 10 years,” says Mr. Arnold. “The team is what makes BluEarth exceptional. We have significantly grown the business, and I look forward to seeing BluEarth continue to be a partner, community member, and operator of choice.”

BluEarth also recently announced the appointment of Nick Boyd to Chief Financial Officer, the addition of Josh Teigiser, as Executive Vice President of Origination &Development, as well as the promotions of Josh Pollard to Vice President, Finance and Sandra DeLuca to Vice President, Controller. Collectively, BluEarth’s executive team holds over 100 years of renewable energy experience and remains focused on executing BluEarth’s strategy in new project development and operational excellence.

