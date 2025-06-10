L’ORÉAL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

The Group confirms, with this 5th plan, its ambition to renew this operation every year





Clichy, June 10, 2025 – L’Oréal today announces the launch of its fifth employee share ownership plan, allowing employees to purchase L’Oréal shares and more closely participate in the company’s development. This plan will be rolled out in all countries where it is feasible1, 62 in total. It will offer a maximum of 300,000 shares, or 25,000 more than last year.

“Sharing economic value with those who contribute to it has always been at the heart of our corporate culture. That’s why we have conducted four global employee share ownership plans since 2018. We are proud that today, more than 45,000 of our employees, representing almost half of our workforce, are shareholders.” said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal Groupe. “In line with the ambition we shared last year, and building on the success of previous initiatives, we are renewing this initiative today and aim to repeat it every year.”

Beneficiaries will have the possibility to purchase L’Oréal shares in a ‘classic’ subscription formula, where the value of their investment will vary with changes in the L’Oréal share price. They will also benefit from a matching contribution, subject to the terms and conditions described in the plan documentation.

Key dates and figures:

The plan offers a maximum number of 300,000 shares, including employer contribution.

The subscription period will run from June 11, 2025 to June 25, 2025.

Settlement, or payment delivery, is planned for July 29, 2025.





The share purchase price was set on 6 June 2025 and is equal to the average of the opening price of L’Oréal shares on the Euronext Paris exchange over the twenty trading days preceding the decision, after a 20% discount.

Shares purchased in registered form, as well as employee shareholding fund units, will be blocked for a five-year period, subject to early release exceptions defined by applicable regulations in France and the other countries in which the offer is made available.

The application for admission to trading on the Euronext Paris exchange of the shares issued will be filed as soon as possible after the capital increase. They will be listed under the same code as the existing shares (ISIN code: FR0000120321) and will be fungible with those shares from their admission to trading.

About L’Oréal

For 115 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.



With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2024 the Group generated sales amounting to 43.48 billion euros. With 21 research centers across 13 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 8,000 Digital talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.





“This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com. For residents of Israel, the offering described above is made pursuant to the Disclosure Document which may be obtained on the subscription website.

This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements.”





1Future share ownership plans will besubject to the corporate authorizations on the matter, authorization from the relevant authorities, notably the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority), completion of the required procedures with employee representatives, as well as market conditions and the economic climate. It is specified that the proposed conditions may vary from year to year.

