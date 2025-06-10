Success Story Podcast Announces New Episode Featuring Billionaire Grant Cardone on Wealth and Leadership

Billionaire Real Estate Mogul Grant Cardone Reveals Why He "Should Be Worth $20 Billion Today" and Shares Unconventional Success Blueprint

$4 Billion Empire Builder Discusses Breaking Comfort Zone Addiction, Choosing the Right "Vehicle" for Wealth, and Why Most People Have "Quit on Money"

Cardone also hints at major announcement coming "within the week" and reconsiders California political ambitions

Miami, Florida , June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Success Story Podcast, hosted by Scott Clary, has announced a new episode featuring billionaire entrepreneur and Cardone Ventures CEO Grant Cardone. In this exclusive conversation, Cardone shares unfiltered insights on building generational wealth, the hidden challenges of leadership, and the mindset shifts that separate top performers from the rest. The episode offers listeners a candid look at Cardone’s personal journey and practical strategies for achieving extraordinary success.

Grant Cardone, the outspoken billionaire behind a $4 billion real estate empire and bestselling author of "The 10X Rule," delivered hard-hitting insights about wealth creation, leadership isolation, and the critical decisions that separate the ultra-successful from everyone else in a revealing interview on Scott Clary's Success Story podcast.

The $20 Billion Revelation

In a candid moment, Cardone stated he "should be worth $20 billion today," attributing the gap to strategic vehicle choices rather than effort or mindset. "The difference between me and my friend who gained $9 billion in two weeks isn't the mindset – we both want abundance and to help millions of people. The difference is the vehicle," Cardone explained, referencing a friend who recently experienced massive volatility, gaining $5 billion in one day before losing $6 billion the following Friday.

The Comfort Zone Trap

Cardone identified "comfort" as a dangerous addiction that prevents breakthrough success. "Comfortable is a serious addiction that allows you to socially drift through life. You're on a drug of 'I don't want to take risk, I don't want to feel stressed, I just want enough,'" he warned. He revealed that even after making his first million dollars, he fell into this trap: "I went into conservation mode, not hunger mode. What I should have done is 10X that million."

Why Most People Have "Quit on Money"

Addressing widespread financial struggles, particularly citing Toronto's housing crisis where million-dollar condos are unattainable for $70K earners, Cardone argued that most people have psychologically given up on wealth creation. "I think most people have quit on the money game. They're like, 'I'm not going to have it. The game's rigged. I just need to be happy,'" he observed.

His solution is radical target-setting: "Your target should be monster. Make a 100X exit. Then find out whether the business you're in right now can actually get you to that target."

The Leadership Loneliness Factor

Cardone opened up about the isolation that comes with high-level decision-making, comparing his experience to Donald Trump's situation. "Do you know how lonely Donald Trump must be? There is no way that guy's doing what he's doing on a daily basis that he gets support from everybody around him," he reflected. "If you're in a leadership position, you're going to be in a situation one day where you got to go take a hill and you're going to look up – you're by yourself."

Controversial Education and Parenting Philosophy

The billionaire continued his criticism of traditional education paths, stating most people "should not go to college" and calling the current system "insanity." For parenting, he advocates extreme engagement: "You cannot turn them over to YouTube and Facebook. Those are not nannies. Get your kids off TV, get your kids off YouTube, get your kids active."

Cardone homeschools his children year-round and requires them to work under contract since age six, resulting in his 15-year-old daughter graduating high school at 15.

Political Ambitions in Question

In a rare moment of uncertainty, Cardone revealed he's "second-guessing the whole California thing," referring to his consideration of entering California politics to "flip it red." Despite believing he "could win it," he's questioning whether to pursue the opportunity given other priorities.

The Ultimate Success Formula

When asked for the single most important lesson he'd pass to his children, Cardone delivered his core philosophy: "You will never get anything great without leaving something good."

About Success Story Podcast

The Success Story podcast, hosted by Scott Clary, features in-depth conversations with the world's most successful entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders. Known for extracting actionable insights and candid revelations, the show has become a premier destination for ambitious professionals seeking real-world business wisdom.

Watch the full interview: https://youtu.be/yN8lVm9mivo?si=h4JaexJoTkwAlcJQ

About Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone is a New York Times bestselling author, sales expert, real estate investor, and entrepreneur who has built a $4 billion real estate portfolio. He is the founder and CEO of Cardone Capital and Cardone Ventures, and the author of several business books including "The 10X Rule." Known for his no-nonsense approach to business and wealth building, Cardone has trained Fortune 500 companies and speaks to hundreds of thousands annually about sales, business, and success strategies.



About Success Story Podcast



The Success Story Podcast is hosted by entrepreneur, business executive, author, educator and speaker Scott D. Clary. On Success Story, he conducts candid conversations with some of the most prolific business and thought leaders in the world. The podcast ranks as a Top 10 business podcast and Top 3 Education/Self Development podcast, with over 50 million downloads. It is part of the HubSpot Podcast Network and Cheddar. Clary's weekly business newsletter reaches over 321,000 subscribers, sharing valuable insights from his experiences throughout his career.

Press inquiries

Success Story Podcast

https://successstorypodcast.com

Scott D. Clary

scott@scottdclary.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://youtube.com/embed/yN8lVm9mivo