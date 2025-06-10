Fly Play hf.: Two of PLAY’s Largest Shareholders Seek to Acquire the Company





Fly Play hf. has received a notification from the company BBL 212 hf. regarding a proposed voluntary takeover offer by BBL 212 hf. for all shares in Fly Play hf. The leading parties behind BBL 212 hf. are Einar Örn Ólafsson, investor and CEO of Fly Play hf., and Elías Skúli Skúlason, investor and Vice Chairman of the Board of Fly Play hf.

Notification from BBL 212 hf. (in English) Press release about the plans of BBL 212 hf. (in Icelandic) Investor presentation (in English)

Birgir Olgeirsson, PR Manager at PLAY

bo@flyplay.com

Phone: +354 867 7802





