Swiffer and BGC Canada Join Forces to Address the Chore Gap in Canadian Homes

Toronto, ON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to make Canadian household chores more equitable, Swiffer, a P&G brand, has teamed up with BGC Canada, the country’s largest child-and youth-serving organization, to inspire kids to “close the chore gap” at home. As part of the new partnership, Swiffer will provide easy-to-use tools, like the Swiffer PowerMop, to help bring the “Home Eq[uity]” curriculum to life in BGC Clubs across the country.

Research indicates that in 65% of households, the burden of chores often rests on a single individual, most often women. This disparity in the distribution of household responsibilities is what has come to be known as the “Chore Gap.” While the inequity may look different in every home, the new partnership underscores the importance of addressing the chore gap before it happens, encouraging youth to consider what equity looks like within their own families.



The Close the Chore Gap initiative, launched in Canada in 2023 in partnership with Fair Play —a gamified life-management system inspired by Eve Rodsky’s book—aims to educate families on the fair division of household work. Through age-appropriate curriculums developed for educators and families alike, the program teaches children and families that everyone has a role to play in maintaining a shared home.



“Swiffer believes that addressing the chore gap starts with fostering a culture of shared responsibilities within the home,” said Nancy Li, Brand Director, Swiffer. “Involving children in household chores not only tackles the chore gap at its roots but also equips them with essential life skills that contribute to happier, healthier adults. Our initiative aims to raise awareness of chore equity and inspire families to collaborate, showcasing how Swiffer can support a more balanced approach to household responsibilities.”



The Home Eq[uity] curriculums, which BGC Canada will promote in its internal newsletter to Clubs across the country, will be available in full on the BGC Canada member website, with resources tailored to audiences from primary school to post-secondary.



“At BGC Canada, we empower young people with the skills they need to succeed in all aspects of life—including at home,” said Brooke Duval, Sr. Director, Partnerships & Philanthropy, BGC Canada. “Through this partnership with Swiffer, we’re helping kids and teens understand the importance of shared responsibility and teamwork in their own households. By closing the chore gap, we’re fostering habits that promote fairness and equity—values that will benefit them for life.”

Swiffer and BGC Canada together aim to drive awareness around the issue of chore equity and encourage Canadians to close the chore gap within their own households. Using simple and easy-to-use tools like the Swiffer PowerMop and Duster, families can integrate cleaning into their households at any age.



To learn more about how you can “close the chore gap,” download the Home Eq[uity] curriculum at https://fairplaypolicy.org/resources.



