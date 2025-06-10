Norsk Hydro: Successful placement of inaugural European Green Bond

Norsk Hydro ASA has successfully issued EUR 500 million of senior unsecured European Green Bonds (EuGB) under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. The new bond has a tenor of 8 years and a fixed annual coupon of 3.75 percent (3.779 percent reoffer yield).

"We are delighted to have completed such a successful placement and issued our inaugural EuGB. The strong interest confirms that Hydro is considered an attractive investment for bond investors supporting our strategy of pioneering the green aluminium transition, powered by renewable energy. We are pleased to have achieved highly competitive terms," says Chief Financial Officer, Trond Olaf Christophersen.

An amount equivalent to the proceeds from the bond issue will be allocated to eligible activities as detailed in Hydro’s European Green Bond Factsheet. The transaction also markets Hydro as the first issuer of an EuGB from the Nordic region, highlighting the company’s commitment to the development of the sustainable finance markets.

The bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin).

BNP Paribas, Citi, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, DNB Carnegie, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Nordea are Joint Lead Managers for the transaction. Citi acted as the Green Structuring Bank.

