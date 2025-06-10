Adstra Makes Conexa Composable Identity Solution Available Through Databricks Marketplace and Delta Sharing

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra, the leader in enterprise identity resolution across all media and marketing touchpoints, today announced the availability of its Conexa™ Enterprise Identity Platform within the Databricks Marketplace . This new integration leverages Delta Sharing to give marketers seamless, secure, and turnkey access to Adstra’s rich identity and consumer data.

Conexa is the industry’s first Composable Identity Platform, designed to address the dynamic and situational identity needs of today’s brands. By integrating with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Adstra now empowers clients with unparalleled flexibility and control over their data strategies, truly embodying the evolution of composable identity.

“The identity landscape is incredibly varied, where brands need different capabilities and solutions in order to tailor their approach to their business,” said Andy Johnson, Chief Data & Product Officer. “Conexa’s composable capabilities make our solution portable and scalable, readily available to fill the gaps in the modern data stack. The Databricks Marketplace is a natural fit, because it makes Conexa available and as easy to use as possible.”

Through this integration, Databricks’ Delta Sharing solution eliminates the need for data replication, which is often costly, time-consuming, and introduces security risks. Customers can work directly with Databricks and Adstra to access specific tables and datasets, then query the shared data with their own tools.

By making the Conexa platform available in this fashion, Adstra clients can now quickly and easily access the precise identity data they need, on their own terms, without heavy lifting or custom integrations. With direct access to our comprehensive identity graph and consumer attributes, clients can realize the full potential of composable identity by enhancing their own customer insights, improving personalization efforts, and optimizing campaign performance across channels.

“We’re excited to have Adstra’s composable identity solution, Conexa, available within the Databricks Marketplace,” said Dan Morris, Global Head of Marketing Solutions GTM at Databricks. “Customers can now access Adstra’s rich identity data securely and in real time, eliminating the need for data replication or custom pipelines. This showcases the power of Delta Sharing, enabling brands to use the data they need, when and where they need it, to accelerate everything from audience segmentation to AI-driven personalization.”

Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace that enables Databricks’ customers to easily discover and use data and AI assets from hundreds of leading providers. Powered by the open source Delta Sharing, Databricks Marketplace supports a host of assets, including structured data, unstructured files and volumes, machine learning models, and notebook applications.

About Adstra

Adstra is a leading provider of composable identity solutions, empowering brand marketers, advertising agencies, publishers and platforms with flexible, scalable options that seamlessly integrate within today's data ecosystems. Adstra’s preconnected omnichannel identity graph and readily available digital audiences enable clients to recognize and engage customers across all touchpoints with unprecedented precision. By bridging fragmented data and comprehensive identity resolution needs, Adstra unlocks deeper customer insights, enhances personalization, and maximizes ROI across channels. Learn more about our identity solutions at www.adstradata.com .

Media contact:

Michelle Galvan

michelle.Galvan@adstradata.com