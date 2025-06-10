Disclosure of trading in own shares

from 06/02/2025 to 06/06/2025

Paris – June 10, 2025

Shares purchased following the program approved at the Shareholders’ Meetings of May 27, 2025.

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA 549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77 EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Day of the transaction Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/06/2025 108,225 92.1941 9,977,706.47 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/06/2025 60,575 92.4745 5,601,642.84 CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/06/2025 7,797 92.2697 719,426.85 AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 02/06/2025 8,197 92.4223 757,585.59 TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 03/06/2025 113,146 93.0891 10,532,659.31 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 03/06/2025 52,692 93.0198 4,901,399.30 CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 03/06/2025 904 92.1881 83,338.04 AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 03/06/2025 807 92.2443 74,441.15 TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 04/06/2025 87,658 93.9347 8,234,127.93 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 04/06/2025 43,352 93.9185 4,071,554.81 CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 04/06/2025 7,020 93.9139 659,275.58 AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 04/06/2025 6,467 93.9239 607,405.86 TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 05/06/2025 99,496 94.6577 9,418,062.52 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 05/06/2025 463 93.4269 43,256.65 CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 05/06/2025 62 93.4468 5,793.70 AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 05/06/2025 59 93.4569 5,513.96 TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 06/06/2025 74,079 94.8909 7,029,422.98 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 06/06/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 06/06/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 06/06/2025 - - - TQEX * Rounded to four decimal places Sum: 670,999 93.4765 62,722,613.55







