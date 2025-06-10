Disclosure of trading in own shares
from 06/02/2025 to 06/06/2025
Paris – June 10, 2025
Shares purchased following the program approved at the Shareholders’ Meetings of May 27, 2025.
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity Code of the Issuer
|ISIN
|Intermediary Name
|Identify Code of the Intermediary
|Currency
|Publicis Groupe SA
|2138004KW8BV57III342
|FR0000130577
|BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA
|549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77
|EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Day of the transaction
|Total number of shares purchased
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|Gross Consideration
|Venue
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/06/2025
|108,225
|92.1941
|9,977,706.47
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/06/2025
|60,575
|92.4745
|5,601,642.84
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/06/2025
|7,797
|92.2697
|719,426.85
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|02/06/2025
|8,197
|92.4223
|757,585.59
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|03/06/2025
|113,146
|93.0891
|10,532,659.31
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|03/06/2025
|52,692
|93.0198
|4,901,399.30
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|03/06/2025
|904
|92.1881
|83,338.04
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|03/06/2025
|807
|92.2443
|74,441.15
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|04/06/2025
|87,658
|93.9347
|8,234,127.93
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|04/06/2025
|43,352
|93.9185
|4,071,554.81
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|04/06/2025
|7,020
|93.9139
|659,275.58
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|04/06/2025
|6,467
|93.9239
|607,405.86
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|05/06/2025
|99,496
|94.6577
|9,418,062.52
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|05/06/2025
|463
|93.4269
|43,256.65
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|05/06/2025
|62
|93.4468
|5,793.70
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|05/06/2025
|59
|93.4569
|5,513.96
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|06/06/2025
|74,079
|94.8909
|7,029,422.98
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|06/06/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|06/06/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|06/06/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|* Rounded to four decimal places
|Sum:
|670,999
|93.4765
|62,722,613.55
|
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!
Contacts Publicis Groupe
|Amy Hadfield
|Director of Global Communications
|+ 33 1 44 43 70 75
|amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
|Jean-Michel Bonamy
|Investor Relations
|+ 33 1 44 43 74 88
|jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com
|Carla Foucaud
|Investor Relations
|+ 44 20 7830 3710
|carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com
Attachment