Acrow Bridge Supports Rapid Restoration of Key Pennsylvania Route

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to note that it has designed and supplied a modular steel detour bridge to temporarily replace a flood-damaged structure in Boynton, Pennsylvania. Acrow’s rapidly installed solution enabled the route to reopen less than two weeks after the extreme rainfall event on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

As the floodwaters receded, Somerset County officials assessed the damage, which was widespread across the southern part of the county. After determining the bridge over Piney Creek on U.S. Route 219 (Mason-Dixon Highway) had sustained significant damage, the structure was closed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in the interest of public safety.

Detours were quickly implemented, but the closure had significant impact on the crucial two-lane section of the route, which provides access to Interstate 68 in Maryland some five miles (8.05km) to the south. The bridge is crossed by an average of 4,700 vehicles daily, including many large commercial trucks, and a prolonged closure posed the threat of serious economic consequences.

Planning to reopen the highway to traffic began immediately. Out of these discussions it was decided that installing a temporary modular steel bridge was the optimal solution to restoring the route most quickly, safely and cost-effectively. An Acrow 700XS® bridge was selected, and rented to project contractor Merlo, Inc.

Components of the modular structure arrived at the site on Tuesday, May 20, and Acrow’s Field Service Representative (FSR) arrived the next day to provide guidance to the contractor’s team on the safe and efficient assembly of the bridge. To expedite the route’s reopening, the team worked round the clock in 12-hour shifts, with Acrow’s FSR working with both shifts. The assembled bridge was launched on May 22 with the assistance of a crane, and by 6:30 that evening, had been lowered onto its bearings. Overnight, work continued to deck the bridge. After a final inspection by Acrow’s FSR, the bridge opened to traffic on Saturday May 24, less than two weeks after the closure, and ahead of schedule.

Acrow’s modular steel bridge is 100 feet (30.48m) long and has a roadway width of 30 feet (9.15m). It was designed for PHL-93 legal and P-82 permit loading per PennDOT Design Manual Part 4 (DM-4). The bridge deck was paved with a crowned asphalt overlay and it has a guardrail system designed to meet the demands of TL-4 loading. To minimize any delays in reopening the route to traffic, the bridge was assembled and launched on-alignment with the current roadway.

“Acrow’s durable modular steel bridge was an ideal solution for this project,” said Kevin Traynor, Acrow’s Business Development Manager for New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. “Available for rent or purchase, our in-stock bridging components enable expedited delivery, even in difficult conditions, and rapid assembly and installation provide an immediate, reliable solution to reconnecting communities after emergencies.”

Added Russ Parisi, Vice President North America, “We are honored to have been able to assist on this project to restore a key route in Pennsylvania. Drawing on decades of experience, Acrow understands the challenge of restoring infrastructure quickly and can provide immediate response in the most difficult conditions.”

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

