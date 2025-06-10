Striim Expands SQL2Fabric-X to Azure Databricks, Enabling Seamless Real-Time Data Modernization for Databricks Customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern enterprises know that the future of AI and innovation hinges on real-time data, but integrating legacy operational data with low latency is a major challenge. For organizations running mission-critical workloads on Microsoft SQL Server, unlocking that data for modern platforms like Azure Databricks is often a slow, fragmented process. Traditional data integration relies on brittle batch-based pipelines and delayed ingestion cycles that cannot keep up with the demands of modern AI, real-time analytics, or dynamic decision-making. The result? A widening gap between where the data lives and where AI and Analytics value is created.

To address this challenge, Striim expanded its SQL2Fabric-X support for Azure Databricks, enabling organizations to stream operational SQL Server data into Azure Databricks’ Lakehouse architecture in real time, with full support for change data capture (CDC), inline transformations, and schema evolution. Striim’s Cloud Platform also supports added capabilities for AI-based RAG, sensitive data governance, and predictive analytics.

Striim’s SQL2Fabric-X allows customers to eliminate batch delays and pipeline complexity, creating a frictionless path to AI-ready data on Azure Databricks.

Key capabilities and outcomes enabled by Striim SQL2Fabric-X include:

Sub-second data movement from SQL Server to Azure Databricks to support AI/ML models, lakehouse analytics, and real-time dashboards.

to support AI/ML models, lakehouse analytics, and real-time dashboards. Automated schema evolution and metadata management to reduce maintenance and operational overhead.

to reduce maintenance and operational overhead. Inline data enrichment and vector embeddings to fuel Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and generative AI use cases natively within Databricks.

to fuel Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and generative AI use cases natively within Databricks. Additional options for End-to-end data security and compliance , including in-flight PII detection, encryption, and integration with customer-managed keys.

, including in-flight PII detection, encryption, and integration with customer-managed keys. Flexible deployment via Azure Marketplace as a fully managed SaaS.



“At Microsoft Ignite 2024, we proudly launched our strategic partnership with Microsoft to replicate SQL Server data in real time through Fabric Open mirroring. This extension reflects strong feedback from early customers who wanted more than OneLake integration via Fabric Mirroring —they wanted the ability to unlock operational SQL Server data for real-time analytics and AI use cases in Azure Databricks. Based on that interest, we are delighted to expand the original SQL2Fabric offering to support Azure Databricks,” said Alok Pareek, co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim. With this SQL2Fabric-X release, we’re delivering flexible, low-latency data pipelines that not only simplify modernization but accelerate the path to AI.”

For more information about SQL2Fabric-X, including how to get started with real-time data pipelines into Azure Databricks, visit www.striim.com/sql2fabric-x or contact our team at info@striim.com.

ABOUT STRIIM, INC.

Striim pioneers real-time intelligence for AI by unifying data across clouds, applications, and databases via a fully managed, SaaS-based platform. Striim’s platform, optimized for modern cloud data warehouses, transforms relational and unstructured data into AI-ready insights instantly with advanced analytics and ML frameworks, enabling swift business action. Striim leverages its expertise in real-time data integration, streaming analytics, and database replication, including industry-leading Oracle, PostgreSQL, MongoDB CDC technology, to achieve sub-second latency in processing over 100 billion daily events for ML analytics and proactive decision-making. To learn more, visit www.striim.com .

