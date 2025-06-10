BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before June 10, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – BBAI

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. ("BigBear.ai Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: BBAI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of BigBear.ai Holdings investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 31, 2022 and March 25, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/bigbear-ai-holdings-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=152239&wire=3

BBAI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions; (ii) as a result, the Company incorrectly determined that the conversion option within the 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for the derivative scope exception under ASC 815-40 and failed to bifurcate the conversion option as required by ASC 815-15; (iii) accordingly, BigBear had improperly accounted for the 2026 Convertible Notes; (iv) the foregoing error caused BigBear to misstate various items in several of the Company’s previously issued financial statements; (v) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; (vi) BigBear would require extra time and expense to correct the inaccurate financial statements, thereby increasing the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (vii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in BigBear.ai Holdings during the relevant time frame, you have until June 10, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

