Media Advisory: MADD Canada’s Team Nick Coates Awards Recognize Newfoundland and Labrador Police Officers for Keeping Roads Safe

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Police officers in Newfoundland and Labrador will be recognized at the 2025 MADD Canada’s Team Nick Coates Awards ceremony for going above and beyond to remove impaired drivers from the province’s roads, waterways and trails.

This year, 16 police officers will be presented with the awards. Officers who have taken at least 12 impaired drivers off the roads in 2024 will receive the Gold Award, while those who have removed at least eight will receive the Silver Award. The Top Performer for the RCMP and RNC will also be honoured during the ceremony. Officers will also receive special commemorative challenge coins.

Media are invited to attend the awards ceremony. Interviews with guests and award recipients will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Friday, June 13, 2025 at 11 a.m. Location: RCMP Headquarters (Atrium), 100 E White Hills Rd., St. John’s, NL Speakers: Asst. Commissioner Pat Cahill, Commanding Officer of RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Deputy Chief Colin McNeil, RNC Patricia Hynes-Coates, Nick’s stepmother, and Terry Coates, Nick’s father

Established in 2019, the award is named in honour of Nick Coates and pays tribute to him and to all victims of impaired driving. Nick was killed by an impaired driver in St. John’s in August 2013. He was riding his motorcycle back from a work meeting when he was hit by a pickup truck. Nick died in hospital later that day. He was just 27 years old. Since his death, Nick’s family has worked tirelessly to raise awareness and prevent impaired driving. Nick’s stepmother, Patricia Hynes-Coates, is a former National President of MADD Canada.

MADD Canada thanks Patricia Hynes-Coates, Nick’s father Terry Coates, the RCMP and the RNC for their ongoing support of the Awards program and annual presentation ceremony.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Shayla Morag Steeves, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 232 or ssteeves@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca