Edmonton Lawyers Report a Surge in Civil Disputes Between Co-Founders

A new study from Forum Law, a leading Edmonton-based law firm, has uncovered a significant rise in civil disputes between co-founders of businesses across the region. This trend is drawing attention to the growing complexities and risks involved in startup partnerships, highlighting the need for clearer agreements and proactive legal planning.





While entrepreneurship continues to thrive in Edmonton and across Canada, the increase in co-founder conflicts reveals underlying challenges that can threaten even the most promising ventures. Disputes between business partners can arise from a variety of issues including misaligned expectations, disagreements over roles and responsibilities, equity splits, and financial management. These conflicts often result in costly litigation, damaged business relationships, and even the dissolution of companies.

Key Insights from the Study

The Forum Law report analyzed recent case trends and identified several key factors contributing to the surge in co-founder disputes:

Lack of Clear Agreements: Many startups begin without formalized partnership agreements, leaving roles, decision-making processes, and equity ownership open to interpretation and disagreement.

Communication Breakdowns: Differences in vision, management style, and communication preferences often fuel misunderstandings between co-founders.

Financial Disputes: Conflicts around funding, profit distribution, and financial transparency have become common flashpoints.

Intellectual Property and Ownership Issues: Disputes over who owns business ideas, technology, or product rights are increasingly frequent.

Growth and Scaling Challenges: As startups grow, initial informal agreements may not suffice, creating friction around new roles and equity adjustments.

Legal Experts Call for Proactive Measures

“Entrepreneurship is exciting but can be fraught with unexpected challenges,” said a representative from Forum Law. “Our study underscores how important it is for co-founders to establish clear, legally binding agreements from the outset. Doing so can prevent misunderstandings and provide a roadmap for resolving conflicts if they arise.”

The firm recommends that new business partners invest time in drafting detailed shareholder or partnership agreements, clearly defining each person’s roles, equity stakes, dispute resolution methods, and exit strategies. Engaging experienced legal counsel early on can help entrepreneurs avoid pitfalls and protect their ventures.

Supporting Edmonton’s Entrepreneurial Community

The rise in disputes signals an urgent need for education and support within Edmonton’s growing startup ecosystem. Forum Law offers specialized legal services tailored to startups and entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the complexities of partnership law and safeguarding their businesses for long-term success.

Civil disputes among co-founders not only disrupt businesses but also impact innovation and economic growth. By raising awareness and promoting best practices, Forum Law hopes to foster stronger, more resilient business partnerships throughout Alberta.

To read the full study, visit: Edmonton Lawyers Report a Surge in Civil Disputes Between Co-Founders









