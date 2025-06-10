Themes ETFs Surpasses $100 Million in Assets Under Management in their Thematic & Sector-Based Product Suite

GREENWICH, Conn., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Themes ETFs, a rapidly growing issuer of thematic and leveraged single-stock ETFs, today announced it has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM) in their suite of thematic and sector-based products. The milestone marks a significant moment for the firm, which has quickly established itself as a nimble, forward-thinking and low-cost player in the ETF landscape.

Launched in December 2023, Themes ETFs offers a curated suite of 18 products that allow investors to express high-conviction views on market-moving themes and iconic companies across commodities, fundamentals, and thematics. The firm’s accelerated growth reflects strong investor interest in targeted exposure, amplified strategies, and tools designed for today’s fast-evolving market.

“We’ve gone from a start up to 100 million plus in short order,” said Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer of Themes ETFs. “This is proof that the product set resonates and that low fees make a difference with investors. We have every indication that growth will continue to accelerate from this important milestone.”

In addition to Themes ETFs’ thematic and sector-based funds, Leverage Shares by Themes platform currently features 16 leveraged and inverse ETFs tied to individual stocks across sectors such as defense, technology, airlines, and healthcare. Recent fund launches include exposure to names like Raytheon (RTX), Broadcom (AVGO), and Palantir (PLTR)—companies central to key U.S. economic and geopolitical narratives.

The inclusion of Leverage Shares by Themes’ AUM brings the firm’s total AUM to $184,214,829M.

As Themes ETFs continues to build momentum, the firm remains focused on expanding its lineup and deepening relationships with traders, advisors, and institutions seeking new ways to engage with market trends.

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit www.leverageshares.com/us.

About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders as a direct affiliate of Leverage Shares in 2023. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com.

About Leverage Shares:

Leverage Shares is the pioneer and largest issuer of single stock ETPs in Europe.1 The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the “Co-Founders”) and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. Named Best ETP Provider in 2021 in the International Financial Awards. For more information, please visit www.leverageshares.com

1Source: Leverage Shares, as of 9 October 2024, by AUM and trading volumes.

