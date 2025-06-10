8th Wall disrupts the legacy game engine model with the official launch of AI-native 3D development platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 8th Wall announced the general release of 8th Wall Studio , a 3D game engine purpose-built for the AI era. Designed from the ground up for modern development, 8th Wall eliminates the bloat and limitations of legacy engines to deliver a faster, smarter way to build immersive content.

Studio graduates from beta with a powerful new feature set designed to accelerate 3D and XR development. From AI-generated assets to native app builds, developers can go from concept to app store with more speed, flexibility, and scale than ever.

8th Wall has been a pioneer in creating 3D and AR web apps that are instantly accessible in the browser. It is now reaching beyond this foundation to enable iOS, Android, desktop and headset native app development. Beginning today, developers can deploy their content as Android apps with other platforms coming soon. This gives developers the flexibility to meet their audience wherever they are and significantly increases their reach.

“Today changes what developers can expect from a modern 3D engine,” said Erik Murphy-Chutorian, Founder of 8th Wall. “8th Wall now provides a departure from legacy game engines that originated decades ago. With the launch of our AI and native export features, we are ushering in a new era of game development, one that truly embraces cross-platform and integrates AI as a core part of the creation process.”

The new 8th Wall Asset Lab gives developers the ability to generate images, 3D models and rigged and animated character models using GenAI and instantly add them to their scene. The system is designed to deliver cutting-edge AI asset creation faster than any other solution on the market. It seamlessly integrates best-in-class generative models, including OpenAI’s GPT Image 1, Flux.1 Kontext, Trellis 3D, Hunyuan3D, and Meshy, into an automated workflow from generation to import. This new capability makes prototyping feel a whole lot more like production by replacing grey boxes and cubes with real content.

“AI is changing how developers prototype and build content. By equipping developers with AI-first tools, we believe they will be able to create high-quality prototypes and games faster than ever before,” said Joel Udwin, Director of Product at 8th Wall. “This is just the beginning of 8th Wall becoming an AI-first game engine. Developers should soon expect to go beyond assets to be able to use prompts to generate scenes and watch as their experience takes shape in our visual editor.”

All of these new capabilities and more are now live in 8th Wall. The use of advanced features such as AI-generated assets and native app export require the use of credits. Free plan users get 50 credits every month. Existing developers and anyone who signs up in June get an extra 50 bonus credits to kick things off.

Developers can build, prototype and publish 3D and XR experiences for free on 8th Wall by visiting 8thwall.com .

About 8th Wall

8th Wall is an award-winning 3D & XR development platform that makes it possible to build interactive, immersive content that can be experienced on any device. 8th Wall supports billions of devices globally and has been used by developers, agencies and creative studios to create 3D/AR activations for brands across industry verticals including retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, automotive, fashion, sports and entertainment. 8th Wall has powered WebAR experiences for top brands such as Nike, Porsche, Sony Pictures, Burger King, General Mills, British Gas, Heineken, McDonald’s, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, Red Bull, Adidas, COACH and more. 8th Wall, LLC is a subsidiary of Niantic Spatial, Inc. Learn more about 8th Wall at www.8thwall.com .

