MONAT Celebrates Record-Breaking Launch in Germany

MIAMI, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONAT Global Corp, the world-renowned social selling company specializing in premium haircare, skincare, wellness, and beauty innovation, is proud to announce the unprecedented success of its market expansion into Germany. Surpassing all expectations, this launch marks the most successful international debut in the company’s history.

Within days of opening, thousands of Market Partners and customers across Germany enthusiastically joined the MONAT community—embracing the brand’s powerful mission, premium product portfolio, and unmatched business opportunity. The momentum was immediate and explosive.

MONAT Germany now boasts:

Germany Market Partners poised to become MONAT Germany Motor Club qualifiers. MONAT’s car incentive program, currently putting hundreds of MONAT Global MPs behind the wheel of their dream vehicles.

MONAT Germany’s first Associate Executive Director in the market

Hundreds of achievers already qualified for Ignite 2025, MONAT’s exclusive global incentive trip to Marrakesh.

“This launch has set a new standard for what’s possible,” said Ray Urdaneta, MONAT CEO. “We knew Germany had incredible potential, but the energy, commitment, and rapid growth we’ve seen have been truly extraordinary. It’s a clear reflection of the global appetite for MONAT’s unique blend of innovation, community, and opportunity.”

The company credits this historic success to the passion and dedication of its growing global field, the strength of MONAT’s world-class product line, and the strategic leadership guiding every facet of this expansion. With Germany’s overwhelming response, MONAT continues to cement its position as a global force in direct selling and social commerce.

“This is just the beginning,” added Lu Urdaneta, MONAT Chief Culture Officer. “The excitement we’re seeing in Germany is sparking a new wave of belief and possibility across Europe and beyond. As we build on this incredible momentum, I’m especially looking forward to bringing our Gratitude efforts to Germany—giving back to the communities that have so warmly welcomed MONAT and living out our mission to make a positive impact wherever we go.”

As MONAT looks ahead to the second half of 2025, its focus remains clear: empowering people everywhere through beauty, community, and the freedom to dream bigger.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

