VAST Data Named to Prestigious 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

Remote-First-Company | NEW YORK CITY, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI Operating System company, today announced it has been named to the 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 list , the 13th annual ranking of the most innovative and ambitious private companies transforming the global economy. This recognition highlights VAST’s central role in reshaping the enterprise AI infrastructure landscape and delivering the AI Operating System foundation for the world’s most advanced intelligent systems.

The CNBC Disruptor 50 list celebrates and honors the private companies solving real problems with breakthrough technology, and VAST’s inclusion follows a year of explosive hypergrowth and continued industry momentum. Over the past twelve months, VAST has:

Surpassed $2 billion in cumulative bookings – faster than any data infrastructure company in history

Achieved nearly 5x year-over-year growth in Q1 2025

Maintained a cashflow-positive operating model for over five years

Earned the industry’s highest verified Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 84, indicating exceptional customer loyalty and satisfaction

Secured recognition across the Forbes AI 50 , Forbes Cloud 100 , Redpoint InfraRed 100 , and was named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

“Being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 is a powerful affirmation of VAST’s mission to provide the foundational operating system for AI,” said Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO of VAST Data. “From day one, we’ve focused on reimagining the entire data stack to meet the real-time demands of AI. This recognition validates the work we’re doing to empower enterprises, researchers, and innovators to build intelligent systems that see, reason, and decide at scale.”

At the core of VAST’s momentum is the VAST Data AI Operating System, a unified software platform that integrates compute, data management, and high-performance storage into a single global system. Built on VAST’s market-leading Disaggregated Shared Everything (DASE) architecture to address the unique challenges of AI workloads – including managing exabytes of unstructured data and powering agentic, real-time decision-making – the VAST AI Operating System enables customers to:

Consolidate AI infrastructure into a unified platform for seamless performance across training, inference, and evaluation

Accelerate time to insight by eliminating traditional data movement and silos

Build and operate billions of intelligent agents across distributed environments

Support high-throughput AI pipelines at scale, including for image, video, sensor, and natural language data

The VAST AI OS is now powering use cases ranging from climate research and precision medicine to cinematic sports storytelling and national defense – helping to define the practical future of agentic AI.

