XRP News: Vaultro Finance Successfully Raised 13,000 XRP, Surpassing 15% of Its Presale Allocation — Join $VLT Presale

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has reached a significant milestone in its startup journey by raising 13,000 XRP in its ongoing $VLT Presale Round , moving past 15% of its targeted presale allocation. This achievement comes less than few hours after the presale round achieved a 10% presale milestone, underscoring the growing interest in Vaultro’s vision of bringing structured, index-style investing to the XRP Ledger.





Since XRP reclaimed strength above two dollars and fifty cents and with its market capitalization bolstered by recent institutional developments, attention has turned toward protocols that deliver concrete utility. Vaultro Finance stands out by introducing the first fully decentralized index fund protocol on XRPL. The platform empowers users to create and invest in tokenized portfolios that mirror the diversity of traditional index funds. These funds can include baskets of AI tokens, stablecoins, decentralized finance tokens, and other high potential XRPL assets, all managed via a single on-chain interface.

At the heart of this ecosystem is the $VLT token . Early presale participants have already recognized its value in unlocking core protocol functions. Ownership of $VLT grants the ability to launch custom index funds, vote on governance proposals, stake tokens for passive yield, and benefit from reduced transaction costs when minting and rebalancing positions. As more participants join the presale, $VLT is solidifying its role as the governance and utility token that powers Vaultro’s decentralized future.

Vaultro Finance has also confirmed that $VLT will list at 30% higher, compared to the current presale rate. This immediate built-in upside is a powerful incentive for those who move quickly. Anyone who secures $VLT at the rate of 1 XRP for 8 VLT will see their purchase translate into greater token worth once trading begins at 1 XRP for 6.15 VLT.

Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT



Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT



Hardcap: 80,000 XRP (15% already sold)



$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

