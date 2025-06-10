Toll Brothers Announces New Regency 55+ Active-Adult Homes are Now Open for Sale in Chambers Creek Master Plan in Willis, Texas

WILLIS, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its new Regency 55+ active-adult home designs are now open for sale within the Chambers Creek master plan by Caldwell Communities, located just north of Houston in Willis, Texas. These new luxury single-level homes designs are the first Regency active adult offering from Toll Brothers in the Houston area. The Toll Brothers Regency Sales Center and model home are now open in Chambers Creek at 9835 Vista Ridge Circle in Willis, Texas.

The sophisticated new Toll Brothers Regency homes showcase convenient single-level living and modern open floor plans ideal for entertaining. The Blossom Collection and Riverside Collection offer open concept home designs on 45- and 70-foot-wide home sites, respectively, with 2 to 3 bedrooms, up to 3.5 bathrooms, and private 2- and 3-car garages. Homes are priced from the upper $300,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features will also be available at the community.





“We are excited to open our first Regency home designs in the Houston area, offering 55+ home shoppers an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy an active lifestyle in this beautiful, amenity-rich community,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “The Toll Brothers Regency homes offered in Chambers Creek feature the perfect mix of luxury and lifestyle, with stunning new single-level home designs and endless opportunities to enjoy life in the beautiful rolling hills just north of Houston.”

Chambers Creek has been recognized as one of the Top Communities in the Nation for 2025 by the Private Communities Registry, highlighting its exceptional lifestyle and amenities. Chambers Creek offers an array of resort-style master plan amenities including a resort-style pool, a private boat launch with reserved boat slips, a vineyard, a community garden, a nine-hole Tom Lehman golf course, an 18-hole putting course, pickleball and tennis courts, and extensive parks and nature trails. In addition, the community boasts an exclusive gated setting including controlled access with an attendant and a full-time Lifestyle Director to plan community events. Chambers Creek residents also enjoy convenient access to entertainment, live music, fine dining, and shopping in nearby Conroe and The Woodlands, as well as Interstate 45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult homes and communities across the country are designed with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind, offering thoughtfully crafted homes tailored to residents aged 55 and older and access to resort-style amenities and social events that foster community engagement.

For more information on the Regency home designs offered in Chambers Creek, Toll Brothers home shoppers are invited to call 833-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

