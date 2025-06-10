Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Hayward Holdings, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Hayward caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) it had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme designed to artificially boost short-term sales and earnings; (ii) Hayward had flooded its channel partners with inventory that they did not want or need at a level that far outpaced then-existing consumer demand; (iii) channel partners were suffering from an inventory glut as a result of the channel-stuffing scheme that would require a massive de-stocking in the second half of 2022; (iv) the channel-stuffing scheme had cannibalized future sales, materially impairing Hayward’s ability to sell to its customers; (v) the demand for pool equipment had slowed down, which, combined with flooding channel partners with more inventory, led to an inventory glut and the need for these channel partners to reduce inventory levels; and (vi) as a result of the above, projected 2022 financial results were not achievable and lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

If you currently own HAYW and purchased prior to March 2, 2022 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

