Veregy Awarded Spot on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ESPC MATOC, Expanding Federal Capabilities

Phoenix, Arizona, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veregy has secured a position on the U.S. Army Energy Performance Contracts (ESPC), Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC), an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) vehicle issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The contract includes a base ordering period from June 2025 to June 2030, with an option period extending through June 2035, and carries a program ceiling of $3 billion. With this award, Veregy stands ready to compete for mission-critical infrastructure projects across the Army.

Leveraging our proven track record in federal energy and infrastructure programs, including key initiatives with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), grid independence with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA), and the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earth Resources Observation and Science (EROS) Center Veregy is prepared to deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions that align with federal objectives.

This contract aligns with President Trump’s energy policy, emphasizing the “Unleashing American Energy” initiative. It prioritizes reliable baseload power, fast-tracks energy infrastructure projects, and bolsters national and defense energy security by expediting permitting through the Corps under the national energy emergency declaration.

“We are honored by this award and excited to leverage our federal and energy expertise to support the U.S. Army’s critical missions,” said Tom Menard, Veregy Federal Account Manager. “This contract positions us to deliver resilient, mission-enabling infrastructure in alignment with national energy and defense priorities.”

Veregy looks forward to collaborating closely with the Army Corps and Army commands, delivering repeatable, reliable, and scalable fence-to-fence solutions that maximize existing investments. Our goal is to help the Army achieve energy resilience and security, support mission readiness, and expand our federal service footprint well into 2035.

Veregy

Veregy is an award-winning, NAESCO-accredited energy-services company that focuses on accelerating and simplifying the energy transition. We provide turnkey engineering and construction services designed to reduce our clients’ energy and operating costs by implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, smart building technology, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, clean energy generation, and sustainability initiatives.