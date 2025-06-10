Purpose Unlimited Announces Completion of Steadyhand Acquisition

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Unlimited Inc. (“Purpose” or “Purpose Unlimited”), a rapidly growing Canadian financial services firm, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Steadyhand Investment Management Ltd. and Steadyhand Investment Funds Inc. (collectively, “Steadyhand”), an independent Vancouver-based wealth management firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets serving Canadian investors.

“We’re excited to begin this new chapter with Steadyhand,” said Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Unlimited. "Steadyhand has earned a remarkable reputation for putting investors first, with a disciplined, outcome-focused approach and exceptional client care. While Purpose brings a broader platform and an innovative mindset, we’ve long respected how Steadyhand serves its clients—and we’re committed to preserving what makes it unique, while working together to enhance what’s possible for Canadians as we grow together."

The acquisition results in Steadyhand becoming wholly owned by Purpose, bringing together the companies' resources, management teams, and product offerings and increasing Purpose’s total assets to over $30 billion on its platform.

Following the closing of the acquisition, all investment funds and portfolios previously managed by Steadyhand Investment Management Ltd. will now be managed by Purpose Investments Inc., Purpose’s asset management business and a wholly owned subsidiary of Purpose.

“Our clients’ success has always been our north star,” said Tom Bradley, Chair and co-founder of Steadyhand. “Joining forces with Purpose allows us to deepen that commitment, while maintaining the independence and integrity that have defined Steadyhand since day one.”

About Purpose Unlimited

Purpose Unlimited is a bold collective reshaping the future of finance to empower Canadians—advisors, investors, and entrepreneurs alike—to live with confidence and pursue their dreams. Founded and led by entrepreneur Som Seif, Purpose is redefining the financial industry by putting people first and delivering innovative solutions that shape the future of finance. With cutting-edge technology and a diverse suite of products and services, Purpose gives Canadians the tools, insights, and confidence they need to go further—whether it’s growing their wealth, building their business, or helping others invest. Purpose’s businesses span asset and wealth management and small business financing, including Purpose Investments, Driven by Purpose, Advisor Solutions by Purpose, and Longevity. For more information, visit purpose-unlimited.com.

About Steadyhand

Steadyhand is a low-fee investment firm with a mission of providing Canadians with a better investing outcome and a simpler, more personalized experience. It offers clear-cut advice, customized plans, and most importantly, a steady hand, to help investors achieve their financial goals. Steadyhand has approximately $1.3 billion of assets under management with offices in Vancouver and Toronto.

