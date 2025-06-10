Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2025 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • June 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2025
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 9, 2025

Vero Beach, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid July 30, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 9, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of June 10, 2025, the Company had 121,210,845 shares of common stock outstanding. As of May 31, 2025, the Company had 119,072,481 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding. 

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions, the offer and sale of shares of common stock under the Equity Distribution Agreement or follow-on offerings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

 
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
                                     Realized
   
                                  Realized
 Mar 25 -
   
                                  Jun-25
 Jun-25
   
                  Net
         Weighted
 CPR
 CPR
   
                  Weighted
         Average
 (1-Month)
 (3-Month)
 Modeled Interest
  Current
 Fair
 % of
 Current
 Average
         Maturity
 (Reported
 (Reported
 Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type Face
 Value
 Portfolio
 Price
 Coupon
 GWAC
 Age
 (Months)
 in Jun)
 in Jun)
 (-50 BPS)
 (+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS                                                
15yr 5.0 TBA $250,000  $249,951   3.75%  99.98   5.00%  5.85%  10   165   n/a   n/a  $3,252  $(3,789)
15yr Total  250,000   249,951   3.75%  99.98   5.00%  5.85%  10   165   n/a   n/a   3,252   (3,789)
30yr 3.0  861,726   746,897   11.21%  86.67   3.00%  3.48%  51   301   6.5%  6.6%  22,295   (22,828)
30yr 3.5  169,289   152,575   2.29%  90.13   3.50%  4.04%  63   284   7.0%  7.5%  4,206   (4,297)
30yr 4.0  160,895   148,817   2.23%  92.49   4.00%  4.70%  49   306   3.9%  6.4%  3,862   (4,051)
30yr 4.5  291,390   276,107   4.14%  94.76   4.50%  5.44%  35   320   10.2%  10.8%  6,103   (6,645)
30yr 5.0  428,300   416,608   6.25%  97.27   5.00%  5.92%  30   324   12.2%  7.2%  8,760   (9,681)
30yr 5.5  1,008,504   1,007,274   15.12%  99.88   5.50%  6.44%  11   345   7.7%  7.3%  19,338   (22,476)
30yr 6.0  2,046,921   2,083,373   31.27%  101.78   6.00%  6.96%  11   344   9.4%  8.6%  27,658   (34,815)
30yr 6.5  1,238,228   1,280,378   19.22%  103.40   6.50%  7.44%  14   342   14.6%  14.3%  11,816   (16,067)
30yr 7.0  273,306   286,323   4.30%  104.76   7.00%  7.94%  19   334   30.2%  33.0%  2,291   (2,961)
30yr Total  6,478,559   6,398,352   96.02%  98.76   5.41%  6.28%  22   333   10.6%  10.4%  106,329   (123,821)
Total Pass-Through MBS  6,728,559   6,648,303   99.78%  98.81   5.40%  6.26%  22   327   10.6%  10.4%  109,581   (127,610)
Structured MBS                                                
IO 20yr 4.0  6,317   563   0.01%  8.91   4.00%  4.57%  160   73   12.2%  11.7%  3   (3)
IO 30yr 3.0  2,491   303   0.00%  12.15   3.00%  3.64%  124   226   1.0%  9.7%  -   (1)
IO 30yr 4.0  68,512   12,959   0.19%  18.91   4.00%  4.60%  129   222   3.9%  4.1%  (214)  144 
IO 30yr 4.5  2,970   546   0.01%  18.39   4.50%  4.99%  179   168   6.8%  7.1%  (4)  1 
IO 30yr 5.0  1,563   329   0.00%  21.05   5.00%  5.37%  179   168   1.6%  1.4%  (4)  2 
IO Total  81,853   14,700   0.22%  17.96   4.01%  4.59%  134   207   4.5%  4.9%  (219)  143 
IIO 30yr 4.0  20,327   240   0.00%  1.18   0.00%  4.40%  92   256   7.0%  7.6%  (74)  (130)
Total Structured RMBS  102,180   14,940   0.22%  14.62   3.21%  4.56%  126   217   5.0%  5.4%  (293)  13 
                                                 
Total Mortgage Assets $6,830,739  $6,663,243   100.00%      5.36%  6.24%  23   325   10.5%  10.3% $109,288  $(127,597)


     Hedge Modeled Interest
  Notional
 Period Rate Sensitivity (1)
Hedge Balance
 End (-50 BPS)
 (+50 BPS)
3-Month SOFR Futures $(115,000) Aug-26  $(1,150) $1,150 
5-Year Treasury Future(2)  (487,500) Sep-25   (10,081)  9,928 
10-Year Treasury Future(3)  (333,500) Sep-25   (10,869)  10,451 
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)  (197,500) Sep-25   (8,569)  8,229 
ERIS Swap Futures  (10,000) Jun-25   (228)  222 
Swaps  (3,517,800) Jan-31   (88,542)  85,510 
TBAs  (200,000) Jun-25   (5,037)  5,435 
Hedge Total $(4,861,300)    $(124,476) $120,925 
Rate Shock Grand Total        $(15,188) $(6,672)


(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.19 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $527.4 million.
(3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $110.75 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $369.4 million.
(4) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.55 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $222.3 million.
   


RMBS Assets by Agency
($ in thousands)
      Percentage
  Fair
 of
Asset Category Value
 Portfolio
As of May 31, 2025        
Fannie Mae $3,938,461   61.4%
Freddie Mac  2,474,831   38.6%
Total Mortgage Assets $6,413,292   100.0%


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
      Percentage
  Fair
 of
Asset Category Value
 Portfolio
As of May 31, 2025        
Non-Whole Pool Assets $231,057   3.6%
Whole Pool Assets  6,182,235   96.4%
Total Mortgage Assets $6,413,292   100.0%


 
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
          Weighted
 Weighted  
      % of
 Average
 Average  
  Total
 Total
 Repo
 Maturity Longest
As of May 31, 2025 Borrowings
 Debt
 Rate
 in Days Maturity
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $348,713   5.7%  4.48%  15  6/23/2025
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith  330,918   5.4%  4.49%  21  6/23/2025
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.  312,141   5.1%  4.47%  37  7/16/2025
Goldman, Sachs & Co  307,973   5.0%  4.47%  29  6/30/2025
Citigroup Global Markets Inc  306,527   5.0%  4.48%  29  6/30/2025
DV Securities, LLC Repo  299,120   4.9%  4.48%  45  7/28/2025
ING Financial Markets LLC  297,873   4.9%  4.48%  20  6/23/2025
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.  291,423   4.7%  4.48%  22  6/23/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.  285,682   4.7%  4.43%  135  11/13/2025
Marex Capital Markets Inc.  284,682   4.6%  4.47%  21  6/23/2025
StoneX Financial Inc.  284,312   4.6%  4.47%  17  6/18/2025
Clear Street LLC  281,457   4.6%  4.48%  25  7/14/2025
ASL Capital Markets Inc.  276,480   4.5%  4.47%  46  7/18/2025
Daiwa Securities America Inc.  271,816   4.4%  4.48%  21  6/23/2025
South Street Securities, LLC  267,923   4.4%  4.46%  27  7/29/2025
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.  259,157   4.2%  4.46%  11  6/20/2025
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.  255,687   4.2%  4.47%  21  7/21/2025
RBC Capital Markets, LLC  251,928   4.1%  4.46%  21  6/27/2025
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co  250,496   4.1%  4.49%  11  6/12/2025
Bank of Montreal  196,402   3.2%  4.49%  22  6/23/2025
The Bank of Nova Scotia  186,245   3.0%  4.48%  30  7/21/2025
Banco Santander SA  137,790   2.2%  4.50%  16  6/16/2025
Nomura Securities International, Inc.  118,935   1.9%  4.49%  16  6/20/2025
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC  34,901   0.6%  4.49%  12  6/12/2025
Total Borrowings $6,138,581   100.0%  4.47%  29  11/13/2025
                   
 

            








        

            

                

                    
