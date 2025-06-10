Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Closes Acquisition of JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (“Ryman”) announced today it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa (“JW Marriott Desert Ridge”) in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “I want to thank the Ryman team and the sellers, Trinity Investments, for their collaboration in executing an efficient and successful closing. We are excited to begin integrating this premier resort into our differentiated, group-focused portfolio, and we look forward to pursuing compelling value creation opportunities at this beautiful property and across our one-of-a-kind portfolio.”

Located amid approximately 402 acres of Arizona's Sonoran Desert, the JW Marriott Desert Ridge is one of largest hotels in the greater Phoenix/Scottsdale area and features 950 guest rooms, including 81 suites, and approximately 243,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The resort’s amenities include the 28,000-square-foot REVIVE Spa; seven food and beverage outlets; the 140,000-square-foot AquaRidge water amenity featuring water slides and a lazy river; and two renowned golf courses at Wildfire Golf Club—the Nick Faldo-designed Championship Course and the Arnold Palmer-designed Signature Course. The property has recently benefitted from nearly $100 million in capital investments, including a complete renovation of the rooms and suites, an enhanced lobby and arrival experience, upgraded water amenities, and reimagined food and beverage outlets. The purchase price for the acquisition, subject to certain purchase price adjustments, totaled approximately $865 million.

