CEA Industries to Participate at the Sidoti Conference on June 12, 2025

Louisville, Colorado, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), today announced its participation at the upcoming Sidoti Conference being held virtually June 11-12, 2025.

CEA Industries will hold 1x1 investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, June 12, 2025, and present virtually at 10:45 a.m. ET the same day. Please click here to register and view the on-demand presentation. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.ceaindustries.com.

For additional information about the conference, or to schedule 1x1 meetings with the Company’s management team, please contact Elevate IR at info@ceaindustries.com.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) is a growth-oriented company focused on building category-leading businesses in regulated consumer markets. With a focus on the high-growth, Canadian nicotine vape industry, one of the fastest-expanding segments of the global nicotine market, CEA Industries targets scalable operators with strong regulatory alignment, defensible market share, and high-margin business models. The Company provides capital, operational expertise, and strategic resources to accelerate retail expansion, strengthen e-commerce infrastructure, and drive long-term value creation in performance-driven sectors. For more information, visit www.ceaindustries.com.

