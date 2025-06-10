Canoe Financial announces changes to its mutual fund lineup

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) today announced changes to two of its investment funds.

Fund name changes

Effective June 20 2025, the following name changes will take effect:

Canoe Defensive Global Balanced Fund will be renamed Canoe Fundamental Global Balanced Fund

Canoe Canadian Small Mid Cap Portfolio Class will be renamed Canoe Fundamental Small Mid Cap Portfolio Class

These changes reflect Canoe Financial’s continued focus on clarity, precision and alignment between fund names and investment strategies.

Canoe Fundamental Global Balanced Fund

The new name reflects the fund’s change in investment strategy to focus on fundamental, bottom-up security selection, in alignment with Canoe Financial’s investment process.

This change also removes the risk management overlay previously managed by Nalmont Capital Inc. (“Nalmont”). With the termination of the sub-advisory agreement with Nalmont, as it relates to Canoe Defensive Global Balanced Fund, Canoe Financial and Robert Taylor as its Chief Investment Officer, will be solely responsible for managing the fund’s portfolio. Nalmont will continue to act as sub-advisor to Canoe Defensive Global Equity Fund, Canoe Defensive International Equity Fund and Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class.

Canoe Fundamental Small Mid Cap Portfolio Class

To broaden the fund’s opportunity set, the fund’s investment strategy has been changed to increase the foreign equity exposure limit to 49%, up from its previous constraint of 30%. This change enhances the fund’s ability to capitalize on attractive small- and mid-cap opportunities outside of Canada.

The fund’s new name reflects this added flexibility while maintaining its focus on high-conviction, actively managed small- and mid-cap equities.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives of either Canoe Fundamental Global Balanced Fund or Canoe Fundamental Small Mid Cap Portfolio Class.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing approximately $20.0 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

