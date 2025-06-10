Vaxart to Host Conference Call on June 11 at 8:30 AM ET to Discuss Topline Results from Its Phase I Norovirus Trial

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant pill vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced it will release topline data from the norovirus Phase I trial before the market open on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The Vaxart senior management team will host a live conference call on the same date beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review the data and provide a trial update.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 – 8:30 a.m. ET

Domestic: (877) 407-0832

International: (201) 689-8433

Conference ID: 13754315

Investors may submit written questions in advance of the conference call to ir@vaxart.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com following the conclusion of the event.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

